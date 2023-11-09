NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, Ottawa Senators, Patrick Kane, San Jose Sharks, and Arizona Coyotes

Quick hits on the Edmonton Oilers, Ottawa Senators, Patrick Kane, San Jose Sharks, and Arizona Coyotes

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Edmonton Oilers are looking at their goalie options and will need to be convinced that any move would be an upgrade. There have been some reports of St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington but are the Blues giving up on the season, and Jack Campbell isn’t a replacement. Binnington comes in at $6 million. Don’t see the Montreal Canadiens moving Jake Allen as an imminent move. The cost to acquire Juuse Saros would be extremely high.

Don’t believe the Ottawa Senators have asked any team’s permission to talk to someone about their vacant GM position.

The Senators are not trying to trade Shane Pinto.

Eight teams are seriously looking at Patrick Kane.

Think the San Jose Sharks may have checked in with the Calgary Flames about defenseman Noah Hanifin but that doesn’t seem like a fit. Wonder if the Arizona Coyotes have an interest in Hanifin if they want to make a playoff push. Would there be interest in an extension?

Craig Morgan doesn’t think the Coyotes would be interested in trading for/giving up the assets to acquire Hanifin at this time. He’s not sure about their interest if Hanifin got to free agency on July 1st.

Players to watch who may want a better situation – Eric Robinson (Columbus – AHL – cap reasons) and Scott Perunovich (St. Louis – 2 games).

The Philadelphia Flyers don’t seem to be in any rush to trade Morgan Frost.

Sportsnet: Gene Principe and Mark Spector on if Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland can find a solution in net this season.

Principe: “Will he be able to do that or how difficult is it now that the season has started to find either a 1A goaltender or a potential number one?”

Spector: “It’s really hard to trade for a goalie at this time of year, Gene. The last time a true number one goalie was acquired before December 1st in the season was, you gotta go all the way back to 1999 when the Florida Panthers traded a guy named Sean Burke to a team that used to be called the Phoenix Coyotes. That’s how far you have to go.

It’s almost impossible to get a Grade A number one right now. Ken Holland will have to try to find a Jake Allen-type. A guy that can split time with Stewart Skinner. Take the pressure off Skinner so his game can get better and maybe give you some solid starts in between.

Right now I think odds are Calvin Pickard comes up from Bakersfield, gets a start in San Jose. That is a short-term solution. Ken Holland’s looking for a longer-term solution than that?