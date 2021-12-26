NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, San Jose Sharks, and a Top Five Trade Bait List

Too early for the Oilers to move Broberg in a Chychrun trade

Jim Matheson: Yes, Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun is a good player on a poor team, but if the asking price is the Edmonton Oilers’ best prospect in Philip Broberg, why would the Oilers want to do that?

“Until Oilers really know what they’ve got in Broberg, they aren’t trading a 20-year-old left D.”

Do the Sharks hold on to Hertl?

Curtis Pashelka of The Mercury News: The San Jose Sharks come out of the Holiday break with a 15-14-1 record and five points out of a playoff spot. They have 16 games currently scheduled before the All-Star weekend/Olympic’ break.

Will the Sharks still be in the playoff hunt as the March 21st trade deadline draws nearer? They’ll need to make decisions whether to trade Tomas Hertl and other pending UFAs or to hold on to them and make a playoff run.

Top five players who could be available

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: A look at five of the top players that could be available for trade.

5. Jake DeBrusk – Boston Bruins – The Bruins are looking for “equal value” in any deal. Only has five goals and three assists in 25 games.

4. Bryan Rust – Pittsburgh Penguins – Has scored 20+ goals the past two seasons but has been bothered by a lower-body injury this year. Pending UFA could be looking for six years at $6 million per on a new deal.

3. Mark Giordano – Seattle Kraken – Pending UFA who can play on the top-pairing. He could be worth a high draft pick and a prospect.

2. Claude Giroux – Philadelphia Flyers – It could be time for the sides to move on. Carries an $8.275 million salary cap. Has 11 goals and 14 assists in 29 games so far this season.

1. Tomas Hertl – San Jose Sharks – The Sharks may want to keep Hertl, but if they fall out of the race, they could move the pending UFA. The cost would easily be a top pick and a top prospect. They can’t lose him for nothing.