NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the Montreal Canadiens

Some potential forward options for the Edmonton Oilers

Allan Mitchell of The Athletic: The Edmonton Oilers are in the market for a depth forward with some size and edge to his game. A look at some potential options the Oilers could target that fit that bill and make $3 million or less.

Trent Frederic and A.J. Greer – Boston Bruins – Frederic carries a $1.05 million cap hit and Greer comes in at $762,500. What would the Bruins want in return?

Nathan Bastian – New Jersey Devils – He carries a $825,000 cap hit and has been available before. They may not want to move him now though.

Zack MacEwen – Philadelphia Flyers – Still only 26 years old. The Flyers like players of his ilk. The Oilers may prefer having MacEwen over Klim Kostin as he’s more consistent. Kostin would likely be better in the longer term.

Three teams who might have an interest in Canadiens Sean Monahan

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now: Dany Dube on 98.5 FM said there will be a handful of teams that could use someone like Sean Monahan and will be interested in him at the deadline.

“Teams with a top line that produces 40% of their scoring are going to want a guy like him (Monahan) who can bring that 200-foot game and secondary scoring,” said Dubé on Monahan’s attractiveness as an asset. ” I’ll tell you who will be interested. Dallas, for sure. Edmonton, for sure. Then you look around the league at Colorado, they have one line working right now as well.”

The Oilers and Stars may be the early front-runners, with the Canadiens eyeing one of the Oilers prospects.

“I think, however that Edmonton and Dallas, first and foremost, will be interested in Monahan,” said Dubé who continued on his thought. “And don’t be surprised if the Canadiens ask for Xavier Bourgault. He’s playing in the Oilers’ organization right now. He’s a former 1st-round pick. The Canadiens have already spoken to the Oilers about him in the past.”