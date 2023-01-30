NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, Seattle Kraken, and the Dallas Stars

A centerman the Oilers could be eyeing

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on the Edmonton Oilers.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Well, just some things to keep an eye on as we get to within six weeks of the trade deadline Ron. I believe Edmonton is one of the teams, and I think there’s more than one, that has interest in Arizona center Nick Bjugstad.

It’s an easy contract for a lot of teams to handle, $900K. He’s got 11 goals this year, 10 are even strength, one is short-handed.

And what somebody else pointed out to me is, the NHL lead this year in shootout goals is four, he’s got three, and those are points you need to get into the playoffs.

I think the Oilers are one of the teams interested in Bjugstad.

What will the Kraken decide to do with Carson Soucy?

Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts on Seattle Kraken defenseman Carson Soucy.

“And you know Elliotte, a couple of other names to keep an eye on before the NHL trade deadline of March 3rd. We go to Seattle and have a look at Carson Soucy. Bottom-pairing defenseman, left-hand shot. A very reasonable cap hit of $2.7 million. His contract expires at the end of this season. He’s a pending unrestricted free agent.

So far there’s been no discussion between Jerry Johansson, his agent, or Ron Francis general manager of the Seattle Kraken.

And that’s the decision. Do they let him potentially walk for nothing or do they keep him for an extended playoff run? We’ll see what happens there.

(Marek likely meant to say to they keep him for their playoff run and potentially lose him for nothing or do they get an asset for him at the deadline)

Teams are interested in Anton Khudobin, but his cap hit is high

Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts on Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin.

“Anton Khudobin. Teams that are looking for some goaltending depth for the playoffs. Some teams are interested. We can all remember him taking Dallas to the Final in the bubble of course.

Some teams have called. He’s playing AHL Texas right now, the farm team for the Dallas Stars. Had a really good season. He’s healthy. We’re wondering maybe he could be on the move as well.

$3.75 million is the contract. That might be a sticking point here Ron, but all things can get massaged here with the home team.