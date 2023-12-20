NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, the Goalie Market, and the St. Louis Blues

Could the Edmonton Oilers package Philip Broberg with Jack Campbell?

TSN: Unless there is an injury to the Edmonton Oilers blue line, it’s unlikely that defenseman Philip Broberg gets back in their lineup. A trade seems most likely according to Darren Dreger.

“But here’s an interesting twist: maybe it’s not just Philip Broberg for an asset coming back to the Edmonton Oilers. Maybe Broberg becomes the sweetener so they can also move Jack Campbell‘s contract to free up a little bit of cap space. So, Broberg is a commodity and it seems like that commodity is growing higher day-by-day.”

The goalie market may spark trades in the new year

TSN: There now appear to be at least four teams monitoring the goalie market to varying degrees according to Chris Johnston – the Edmonton Oilers, Carolina Hurricanes, New Jersey Devils and Los Angeles Kings.

“As the formally moves into its holiday roster freeze here – meaning there’s no trades or waiver activity through December 28th – I’m thinking on the other side of the holidays that the goaltending moves might be something that sparks the trade market because we have a lot of teams looking there.

You only have to look at Detroit right now. They had three NHL goalies on their roster entering the week. They were down to one and they were signing Michael Hutchinson after a couple injuries. So, there’s been a lot of carnage in the crease around the league this year.”

Does the St. Louis Blues activity on the trade market cool down for now?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – A Goaltending Roller Coaster episode on the St. Louis Blues.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Friedman: “By the way, notice St. Louis is getting the coach bounce, 2-0.

Marek: “Oh, yeah, I know. You know what every coach, every coach who’s on a losing streak now is really concerned because teams are getting the coach bounce. St. Louis, Minnesota, Edmonton, if you’re a if you’re a coach on a team that’s that’s teetering here. You’re probably watching your back and maybe turning your phone off more than you’re used to.

Friedman: “I’ll say this also St. Louis. They were really looking around. Now I wonder if it dies down because he made the coaching jeans instead and they’re starting to win some games. But St. Louis was really looking around.”