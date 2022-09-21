NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports

The Oilers could still move Jesse Puljujarvi

@Account4Hockey: Frank Seravalli on Bob Stauffer’s Oilers Now radio show: “I wouldn’t fully close the door on the Edmonton Oilers moving on from Jesse Puljujarvi before opening night.”

Timothy Liljegren‘s injury won’t change Rasmus Sandin‘s status

Chris Johnston: Timothy Liljegren’s injury that will keep him out of training camp won’t have a direct bearing on the contract stalemate between the Toronto Maple Leafs and RFA defenseman Rasmus Sandin.

Sandin plays on the left side and Liljegren on the right.

The Senators are still interested in Jakob Chychrun

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta reported on TSN 690 radio that the Ottawa Senators remain interested in Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun. The Senators had been close to acquiring Chychrun at the draft, and the sides have continued to talk this offseason.

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: The Senators still have an eye on Coyotes Jakob Chychrun. If the Coyotes lower their price or change their demands, talks could heat up again. The Senators have pieces to make a deal.

Ethan Bear an option for the Senators

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Carolina Hurricanes right-handed defenseman Ethan Bear is available and could be an option for the Ottawa Senators.

A one-day contract for Fleury? Sid till he’s 40? A long-term deal for Jarry?

Josh Yohe of The Athletic: (mailbag) When the day comes, could see Marc-Andre Fleury signing a one-day contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins and then retiring.

Defenseman Ty Smith doesn’t require waivers but get the sense they like him and he may have a higher ceiling than Pierre-Olivier Joseph, who does require waivers.

If his health holds up, can see Sidney Crosby playing until he’s 40-years-old, and it’s something he wants to do. Have always assumed Evgeni Malkin would retire before Crosby and Kris Letang.

Wouldn’t be surprised if the Penguins made Tristan Jarry a long-term offer.

Jake Guentzel has two years left on his contract and can’t see the Penguins wanting Sidney Crosby to lose his favorite winger. It make take close to $8 million to keep him.