NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Chicago Blackhawks, Minnesota Wild

Maple Leafs likely to make coaching announcement before they leave for the draft

Steve Simmons: Expect that before the Toronto Maple Leafs leave for Nashville for the NHL draft, that they will make an announcement about their coaching situation. It will likely be that Sheldon Keefe is returning.

The Blackhawks are interested in J.T. Compher and vice versa

Jay Zawaski: Have been told that there is a mutual interest between the Chicago Blackhawks and Colorado Avalanche pending UFA forward J.T. Compher. There will be plenty other interest around the league for Compher.

The Wild don’t have a lot of cap space to work with to sign free agents

Michael Russo and Joe Smith of The Athletic: (mailbag) If the Minnesota Wild were to trade Marco Rossi in the next week, which is highly unlikely, the Arizona Coyotes would make sense as Coyotes head coach Andre Tourigny was his coach back in Junior.

There is a possibility that the Wild trade defenseman Calen Addison, but would have to get something of substance back. His value isn’t great right now though.

The Wild need to know how much it’s going to cost to re-sign goaltender Filip Gustavsson before making some other moves.

They’ve been talking to free agent Brandon Duhaime. Since they still haven’t come to terms, he might be a trade possibility.

Defenseman Alex Goligoski has a no-movement and wants to remain in Minnesota.

Defenseman Jon Merrill could be a trade option.

Forward Marcus Foligno has a year left on his deal and there would be interest, but it would be a shock at this point if he’s moved. There is no indication that he’s being shopped.

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has said he only wants to play in Minnesota.

Pierre LeBrun has reported that the Vancouver Canucks aren’t shopping forward Brock Boeser. Given their current cap situation, the Wild can’t fit him in at the moment.

The Wild would love to sign Gustavsson to a three-year bridge deal. That would buy one year of unrestricted free agency. The cost goes up though. Would a one-year deal work with Gustavsson betting on himself?