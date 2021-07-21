NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers Goalies, Depth, and a little Vancouver

The Edmonton Oilers have goaltending and forward issues still

Mark Spector of Sportsnet: Going from the lower half to the upper half in the standings is easier than moving into a more elite company. That is the lesson the Edmonton Oilers keep learning the hard way.

Ken Holland has issues to fix. Goaltending is the main one as Mike Smith and Mikko Koskinen cannot hold up over an 82-game schedule. Right?

Mike Smith signing a one-year deal is fine. Mikko Koskinen still being in Edmonton come October is not. Now, does one buy Koskinen out or find a trade partner somehow? That is a huge question.

The Oilers have less than a week to figure this out. That pesky buyout window will cause dead space later but no one cares now. No goaltender this mistrusted should make $4.5 million AAV but Koskinen does thanks to Peter Chiarelli.

Ken Holland already has made one dubious move with the Duncan Keith trade. Not doing something with Koskinen would be another.

It will be interesting to see what happens between now and the next few weeks.

Then, there is the idea that Edmonton needs one skilled forward and depth. Zach Hyman is the get in close type of space creator the Oilers need. Do they spend a ton of money? Do they look at Jaden Schwartz? Jake DeBrusk has been talked about but a headache for another team perhaps.

Finding depth in free agency will be a challenge for Ken Holland. Those centers are far and few between. Basically, good luck!

Just a little Vancouver Canucks

Josh Beneteau of Sportsnet: Cole Sillinger, son of Mike Sillinger, is a fun prospect to keep an eye on. There is a chance he ends up with the Vancouver Canucks. He has sniper capabilities but needs some work.

The younger Sillinger has a nose for the net much like his father. He is versatile but will need to work on skating as he rises in levels. That is inevitable. So far, Sillinger has more than met expectations and will continue to need to do so.