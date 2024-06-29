NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, Vegas Golden Knights, and Florida Panthers

Looking like a trade or buy out for Jack Campbell

TSN: Chris Johnston said that the Edmonton Oilers are considering their option in moving on from Jack Campbell, after they signed backup Calvin Pickard to a two-year extension on Friday.

“The Oilers have had some talks on moving Campbell to get off his contract and if they don’t, the buy out window closes on Sunday, and they’re willing to use it.”

A buyout would save the Oilers $3.9 million next year, $2.7 million in 2025-26, $2.4 million in 2026-27 but then there would be three more years of a $1.5 million cap hit.

Jonathan Marchessault and the Vegas Golden Knights continue talks

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Jonathan Marchessault’s agent, Pat Brisson, yesterday:

“We’ve had conversations with Vegas. Obviously July 1 is approaching. We’re at a point obviously that if we had a deal, it would be announced. So we don’t have one. So we’ll keep having discussions.”

Is there a way for the Florida Panthers to re-sign Sam Reinhart, and Brandon Montour, and maybe extend Carter Verhaeghe?

Tom Gulitti of NHL.com: Florida Panthers GM Bill Zito is optimistic that they’ll be able to sign Sam Reinhart.

“I won’t say anything other than we really hope to have him back and we’re trying to keep as many of the guys as we possibly can,” Zito said. “So, I’m optimistic and we’ll see.”

Zito doesn’t know if he’ll be able to re-sign both Reinhart and Brandon Montour, but adds “there’s a way.”

“I’m also appreciative of the fact that guys do well, and guys deserve to be paid and guys deserve bigger and better opportunities,” he said.

Andy Strickland: It sounds like the Florida Panthers will be re-sign pending UFA Sam Reinhart and extending forward Carter Verhaeghe.

Reinhart will likely get max term and at just under Aleksander Barkov ($10 million) and Matthew Tkachuk ($9.5 million).

Max Miller: Elliotte Friedman said on the Pat McAfee Show that the Florida Panthers likely don’t have the cap space to sign pending UFA defenseman Brandon Montour and that he’s likely going to the open market.