NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, Vegas Golden Knights, and the Winnipeg Jets

Could the Edmonton Oilers look to bring in Sam Gagner again?

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal: Had wondered if the Edmonton Oilers would bring in a veteran defenseman this offseason but get the sense now that that isn’t going to happen.

One free agent forward Oilers GM Ken Holland has spoken with is 33-year-old Sam Gagner. He put up 13 goals and 18 assists in 81 games on a bad Detroit Red Wings team.

The Oilers could use help on right wing and that is the position Gagner has been playing. He can also play center.

Evan Rodrigues is one free agent the Vegas Golden Knights should consider

Owen Krepps of Vegas Hockey Now: The Vegas Golden Knights could use some help on the wing. Have mentioned Sonny Milano and Phil Kessel as potential targets before. Evan Rodrigues is another free agent the Golden Knights could look at.

Rodrigues put up 19 goals and 24 assists last season in 82 games with the Penguins. He played with Jack Eichel at the University of Boston (had success) and with the Buffalo Sabres (not much success).

Rodrigues does have some flexibility to play center if need be and likely won’t cost much.

One issue is his inconsistency.

Forward options for the Winnipeg Jets

Murat Ates of The Athletic: The Wininpeg Jets have some cap space to worth with to bring in a forward or two if they want. They could use a top-nine forward that can play in their top-six if need be. Someone that has a bit of grit and can kill penalties.

Options for the Jets could be Johan Larsson (may have signed in Europe), Sonny Milano, Evan Rodrigues, Zach Aston-Reese, Tyler Motte, Sam Steel, Tyler Ennis, Victor Rask and Paul Stastny.