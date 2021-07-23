NHL Rumors: Eichel, Dvorak, Jones, Suter, Savard, and Top 30 Trade Targets

Canadiens in the mix for Eichel?

Darren Dreger: Potential fits for Jack Eichel are the New York Rangers, Minnesota Wild, Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings and now possibly the Montreal Canadiens.

Bruins one of the teams interested in Dvorak

David Pagnotta: Multiple teams are talking to the Arizona Coyotes about Christian Dvorak, including the Boston Bruins.

Quick Hits on Jones, Suter and Savard

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Chicago Blackhawks and Columbus Blue Jackets continue to talk Seth Jones. Chicago doesn’t want to include Kirby Dach or Alex DeBrincat. The Blackhawks have the No. 12 pick tonight and some young players and prospects. Chicago is one of the teams that Jones would consider signing a long-term deal with.

Ryan Suter could decide by Monday where he wants to play. Interested teams include the Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Florida Panthers and New York Islanders.

Pending UFA defenseman David Savard would consider a Canadian team, something less free agents are willing to do.

Top 30 trade targets

Frank Seravalli of Daily FaceOff: