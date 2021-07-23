NHL Rumors: Eichel, Dvorak, Jones, Suter, Savard, and Top 30 Trade Targets
Canadiens in the mix for Eichel?

Darren Dreger: Potential fits for Jack Eichel are the New York Rangers, Minnesota Wild, Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings and now possibly the Montreal Canadiens.

Bruins one of the teams interested in Dvorak

David Pagnotta: Multiple teams are talking to the Arizona Coyotes about Christian Dvorak, including the Boston Bruins.

Quick Hits on Jones, Suter and Savard

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Chicago Blackhawks and Columbus Blue Jackets continue to talk Seth Jones. Chicago doesn’t want to include Kirby Dach or Alex DeBrincat. The Blackhawks have the No. 12 pick tonight and some young players and prospects. Chicago is one of the teams that Jones would consider signing a long-term deal with.

Ryan Suter could decide by Monday where he wants to play. Interested teams include the Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Florida Panthers and New York Islanders.

Pending UFA defenseman David Savard would consider a Canadian team, something less free agents are willing to do.

Top 30 trade targets

Frank Seravalli of Daily FaceOff:

  1. Jack Eichel
  2. Seth Jones – Blackhawks not willing to move Alex DeBrincat or Kirby Dach.
  3.  Conor Garland
  4. Vladimir Tarasenko
  5. Darcy Kuemper
  6. Josh Manson
  7. Rasmus Ristolainen – traded for a 2021 1st, 2023 2nd and Robert Hagg
  8. Johnny Gaudreau
  9. Reilly Smith/Jonathan Marchessault
  10. Sam Reinhart
  11. Evgeny Kuznetsov
  12. Jake Bean
  13. Ryan Reaves
  14. Flyers 1st round pick – traded to Buffalo
  15. Rights to David Savard
  16. Warren Foegele
  17. Tyler Johnson
  18. Pavel Buchnevich
  19. Jakub Voracek
  20. Evander Kane
  21. Nate Schmidt
  22. Nicolas Deslauriers
  23. Jake DeBrusk
  24. Oliver Ekman-Larsson
  25. Rickard Rakell
  26. Marcus Pettersson
  27. Nikita Zadorov
  28. Alexandar Georgiev
  29. Ethan Bear
  30. Sami Niku