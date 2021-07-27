NHL Rumors: Eichel, Fleury, Zadorov, de Haan, Schwartz, Holtby, Halak and Barrie

Golden Knights now eyeing Eichel?

John Vogl: The Vegas Golden Knights now have an additional $7 million in salary cap space and are in need of a center.

Matt Larkin: “If Vegas is willing to trade the reigning Vezina winner for nothing… WHAT is Vegas planning? Eichel?”

Brayton J. Wilson: “Have to wonder if this could be a potential move to try and acquire Jack Eichel…”

Maple Leafs, Devils were interested in Fleury

David Pagnotta: Multiple teams had been talking to the Vegas Golden Knights about Marc-Andre Fleury, including the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Golden Knights and Chicago Blackhawks had been talking for weeks. The New Jersey Devils were talking to the Golden Knights but the Devils were on Fleury’s no-trade list.

Zadorov or de Haan could be moved

Ben Pope: The acquisition of Fleury likely means that Nikita Zadorov or Calvin de Haan are likely done in Chicago.

Schwartz getting interest from the Kraken and Golden Knights

Jeremy Rutherford: There is a lot of speculation about St. Louis Blues pending UFA and the Seattle Kraken. The Vegas Golden Knights could also be an option for Schwartz.

Canucks to buy out Holtby, eyeing Halak? Holtby back to Washington?

Pierre LeBrun: With the Vancouver Canucks buying out the final year of Braden Holtby‘s contract, they need a back up goaltender and could have Jaroslav Halak on their short-list of targets.

Rick Dhaliwal: The Canucks tried hard to trade Holtby but wouldn’t retain more than $500,000.

Dan Rosen: The Washington Capitals could use a 1B goaltender for next season. Former Captial Braden Holtby will now be a free agent tomorrow.

Oilers and Barrie still talking

Rhyan Rishaug: The Edmonton Oilers and pending UFA defenseman Tyson Barrie continue to talk today. It does seem likely that he’ll at least testing out free agency.

The Oilers are holding firm at three years and Barrie is looking for four years.

What happens with Dougie Hamilton affects who could be interested in Barrie.