NHL Rumors: Eichel, Kraken, Avs, Bruins, and Who Is Looking for Goaltending

Eichel’s reps expect a trade in the near future

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams said he’s okay with the idea of having Jack Eichel with the team when training camp starts. Eichel’s agents Peter Fish and Peter Donatelli are thinking differently.

“Our expectation is that Jack is going to be traded in the near future, and all of our discussions have been centred around that issue.”

Eichel is skating but he still needs some type of surgery. Adams will move Eichel only if it makes sense for the team.

Guessing that the Anaheim Ducks, Calgary Flames and Minnesota Wild are among the teams that have varying degrees of interest. Eric Engels reported he doesn’t believe the Montreal Canadiens are not heavily interested with noting they’ve talked but not close. The Rangers haven’t been close with their talks.

Quick hits on the Kraken, Avs, Bruins and who is looking for goaltending

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: Seattle Kraken GM Ron Francis plans on being active in the free agent market.

“Certainly we think there are some players in free agency that we’d like to have a discussion with, and hopefully we’re able to convince them to come and join our organization.”

Colorado Avalanche GM Joe Sakic on free agents Gabriel Landeskog and Philipp Grubauer.

“Both Philipp and Gabe, our captain, we’re hopeful that we can come to terms as well and have them signed to be a part of us as well. “I won’t comment on the negotiations. They’re still going on. We still have time.”

Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney on pending UFA David Krejci.

“I have been in regular communication with David, and there’s no timeline to make decisions.”

Teams that could be looking at the goalie market: Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, Nashville Predators, Carolina Hurricanes, San Jose Sharks, and possibly the Colorado Avalanche.

The Minnesota Wild, Winnipeg Jets and New Jersey Devils are looking for a defenseman.