NHL Rumors: Eichel, Mrazek, Hyman, Hamilton, Getzlaf, Cole, Ceci, Bonino, and more

Wild out on Eichel

Michael Russo: “AS of right this moment (and things change all the time), but I’m hearing the #mnwild are backing out of Jack Eichel trade talks with the #sabres. Asset price/cost too much for Minnesota to stomach/make work”

Maple Leafs signing Mrazek

Darren Dreger: “3 years $3.8 per for Mrazek and Leafs.”

Oilers offered Leafs two picks for Hyman

Darren Dreger: “It’s believed the Oilers offered Toronto two draft picks, including one in the first 5 rounds as compensation for a potential sign and trade. However, the Maple Leafs obviously declined.”

Last offer from Hurricanes to Hamilton was…

Sara Civ: “Hearing the Hurricanes last offer for Dougie Hamilton was 8 years 50 million”

Arpon Basu: “The important figure here, more than the AAV in my opinion, is the total money. A seven year offer at $50 million would be a $7.1 million AAV. Carolina is clearly banking on him not getting that on the open market.”

Penguins to look at Getzlaf?

Dan Kingerski: (on Ryan Getzlaf) “I genuinely expected the Penguins to poke around. So did others around the league (including at the trade deadline).”

Cole and Ceci over $3 million

Chris Johnston : “There’s a strong market for veteran ‘D’ in free agency: Word is that both Ian Cole and Cody Ceci will get north of $3M annually on their new contracts.

Ceci is leaning towards Edmonton, as @FriedgeHNIC and others have reported, on what’s believed to be a four-year term.”

Gabriel getting interesting

Elliotte Friedman: “Kurtis Gabriel getting a lot of attention…plenty of interest for his role.”

Bonino to San Jose

Darren Dreger: “Indications are veteran forward Nick Bonino will sign with the San Jose Sharks.”

Canucks trying to re-sign Hamonic and Sutter

Rick Dhaliwal: “Canucks still working on re-signing Hamonic and Sutter this morning. Could go either way.”

Ho-Sang getting a PTO from the Leafs?

David Pagnotta: “Sounds like Ho-Sang and the Leafs may end up on a PTO and go from there.”