NHL Rumors: Eichel Talks Getting Serious, Henrique, Granlund and Sutter

Sabres in serious Eichel talks

Pierre LeBrun: Getting the sense that the Buffalo Sabres are in serious talks with multiple teams about Jack Eichel. They haven’t zeroed in one specific team. The Sabres don’t have to move him today if they don’t get the trade package they want.

Sabres asking price for Eichel for the Golden Knights?

Ryan Kennedy: Have heard that the Buffalo Sabres have asked the Vegas Golden Knights for Reilly Smith, Peyton Krebs, Nic Hague and a first-round pick for Jack Eichel.

: “It’s amazing where we’ve come in the Eichel market. 2 months ago I would’ve told you this deal sucks. Now it feels like the best case scenario.” Shawn Simpson: “Eichel and Patrick together, is high risk and certainly reward if Eichel stays healthy. Vegas has no choice at this point but to keep pushing for a Cup at whatever cost.”

Adrian Dater: Have heard the New York Rangers really want to find a way to trade for Jack Eichel.

Ducks looking to move Henrique

David Pagnotta: The Anaheim Ducks continue to try and trade forward Adam Henrique. Henrique seems to be okay with the idea of a change of scenery. He has three years left at a $5.825 million cap hit.

Leafs still eyeing Granlund

David Pagnotta: The Toronto Maple Leafs have Mikael Granlund on their radar. They’ve had an interest in him since last offseason.

A Sutter return

Dan Murphy: It wouldn’t be a surprise if Brandon Sutter is back with the Vancouver Canucks.