NHL Rumors: Ekman-Larsson, Oilers, Ducks, Maple Leafs, Canadiens, Panthers, Golden Knights and Bruins

Latest on Ekman-Larson

Craig Morgan: As of last night there is nothing new to report with Oliver Ekman-Larsson. Things can obviously change quickly because of the deadline.

Kevin Epp, Ekman-Larsson’s agent said the deadline is firm.

Oilers and Ducks after Barrie

@Account4hockey: Pierre Lebrun on TSN1050 said the thinks the middle class unrestricted free agents could move quickly.

The Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks will go after Tyson Barrie. The Oilers will go short-term.

Oilers needs

Ryan Rishaugh: “Oilers with around 6m give or take to fill some needs. 3C / G / D / middle 6 LW.

Any big game hunting will need to be money in money out.

Klefbom scenario makes the D tricky. Could use some of his space to add a Dman, but remaining cap compliant if he comes back is tough.”

Ryan Rishaug: “Oilers don’t have any more clarity this morning on the Klefbom situation than they did last week. Tough situation with their most important defenceman. Likely need to get blue line help, but without a timeline on his return, tough to manage the moving money parts.”

Maple Leafs looking at Simmonds and a right-handed Dmen

@Account4hockey: LeBrun says the Maple Leafs have had some internal talks about Travis Hamonic and maybe Brandon Montour. He doesn’t think the Maple Leafs and Sabres could make a trade.

LeBrun adds that he hasn’t heard William Nylander‘s name out there.

@Account4hockey: The Maple Leafs have talked to Wayne Simmonds at a bargain price. Simmonds will get better offers but he’ll have to decide if the money difference is more important than playing in his hometown.

Pierre LeBrun: “As we’ve speculated all week, I would expect Wayne Simmonds to get offers from Toronto and Montreal and possibly Calgary today. There are other teams as well but if I would handicap it at this hour, I would say those three Canadian teams have the best shot.”

@Account4hockey: Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet 590 said that a right-handed defenseman is a huge target for the Toronto Maple Leafs in both the free agent and trade markets.

Friedman wonders about Florida Panthers defenseman Mackenzie Weegar. Teams are interested in Weegar, and could the Leafs be one of them?

Friedman wonders if the Leafs will try to add one or two right-handed defensemen.

The Leafs are confident that they can clear salary cap space if they need too.

A Haula return to Vegas?

Larry Brooks: The Vegas Golden Knights ‘trading’ Paul Stastny to the Winnipeg Jets could open up a spot in Vegas for a possible return of Erik Haula.

Bruins may bring back Miller

Jimmy Murphy: Have been hearing that the Boston Bruins could bring back Kevan Miller.