NHL Rumors: Elias Lindholm, Jesse Puljujarvi and Carrying a Third Goaltender

The Flames and Elias Lindholm keep talking but aren’t close

TSN: The Calgary Flames had hoped they could have gotten Elias Lindholm signed to a contract extension before the start of the season but it sounds like they still aren’t close on a number according to Pierre LeBrun.

“And so the positive is that the dialogue continues. There hasn’t been a line drawn in the sand here, so that’s good. But, you know, I think the Flames look at the recent extension signed by Schiefele at seven years and $8.5 million a year perhaps is something that can be you know, looked at in the talks here with Lindholm but for now, not signed. And of course, now that the season has started, it gets harder and harder perhaps to sign a player of that magnitude.”

NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Edmonton Oilers, Boston Bruins, and Quebec City

Jesse Puljujarvi is progressing well and could be looking for a team next month

TSN: Jesse Puljujarvi had double hip surgery a few months ago and his rehab is progressing well. It’s possible that he’s ready to return next month according the Chris Johnston.

The Carolina Hurricanes didn’t qualify him and he’s a UFA. He is still in Finland and could be a low-risk, low-cost option for someone.

NHL Rumors: The Mark Scheifele Effect – Boston Bruins, Elias Lindholm and a Little Elias Pettersson

The Canadiens are among the teams worried about losing a goaltender

TSN: Chris Johnston notes that the Montreal Canadiens, Detroit Red Wings, Buffalo Sabres, Philadelphia Flyers, and Colorado Avalanche are all carrying three goaltenders as they may be worried about losing one of them on waivers.

“Take the Canadiens for example, they have Cayden Primeau as their third goaltender right now, they didn’t believe he would get through waivers. They’re committed to keeping him for the foreseeable future in the NHL, no exact timeline, but they want to wait it out until some of the creases around the league are more settled.”