NHL Rumors: The Mark Scheifele Effect – Boston Bruins, Elias Lindholm and a Little Elias Pettersson

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the Jeff Marek Show on the effect that Mark Scheifele‘s contract seven-year, $8.5 million per extension with the Winnipeg Jets could have on the market including the Calgary Flames negotiations with Elias Lindholm.

Marek: “So, sticking with Scheifele here. There were two teams initially when I saw the news. One, the Boston Bruins, the other the Calgary Flames.

Boston, as we all know, with Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci both retiring. They have a need for a first-line center.

And Calgary because of Elias Lindholm. And if Mark Scheifele is at that number, what is Elias Lindholm’s number then? Do you have a thought on the cascading effect? We talk about it with every signing, with every trade, whatever, what’s the cascading effect here now that Scheifele is locked up here long-term with the Jets?

Friedman: “It’s a really good question. I think that, you know, Boston I do think, we even talked about it on the Pod before the signings came down that Boston is going to be tied into every center rumor in the league until they go out and get someone. And Scheifele certainly takes one of the chess pieces off the board.

You know, Lindholm, like I think Lindholm, I thought last year that Lindholm was looking for $8.5 (million), which is now Scheifele’s number and was initially (Bo) Horvat’s number.

I think, I think right now it’s higher than that. I think it’s in the nine range and, you know, maybe this, I wouldn’t be surprised if Calgary goes back to Lindholm and says, ‘what do you think of this deal or something like this?’

But from what I understand I think Lindholm is looking in the nine range.

Marek: “You know, you look, I always look at the free agent class when it’s a player like (Connor) Hellebuyck getting signed or a player like Scheifele getting signed and a quick glance at centers who are poised to be UFAs. And to your point, can take Mark Scheifele off that list.

There’s Elias Pettersson in Vancouver. We just mentioned Elias Lindholm. There’s William Nylander if you consider him a center, and Chandler Stephenson.”

Friedman: “Hold on, hold on, hold on a second. Before this goes off the rails, Pettersson’s a restricted free agent, right? He’s not an unrestricted free agent.”

Marek: “He’s not an unrestricted free agent. We’ll throw that in.”

Friedman: “Look, we set off enough of a fire alarm yesterday and let me just say something about all of that. Look, I don’t think it’s a big deal. I think Pettersson and the Canucks are both, are both prepared to wait and see how this year goes. And you know, Pettersson has made it very clear he wants to see if they’re capable of winning. Are they going in the right direction?

And I think the Canucks have to be prepared for what happens if it doesn’t work and if the season is tough. And I think that’s what this is all about. I think the Canucks are going to have a good year. I think they’ll be improved.

I’m stubborn Jeff. I’m picking Demko to win the Vezina again. He has to make up for last year’s prediction where it obviously didn’t work. But look, I just think that if you’re the Vancouver Canucks, you want to sign Pettersson but you have to be prepared for the possibility that if he decides he doesn’t want to do long-term, what are you going do? I think that’s simply life. I know it took on a little bit of a life of it’s own yesterday but I just wanted to say that.”