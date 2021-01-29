NHL Rumors: Elias Pettersson, Ottawa Senators, Anders Bjork and Pierre-Luc Dubois

Pettersson wasn’t happy with how previous contract talks were going

Brendan Batchelor: Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson on contract extension talks and changing his agents: “It’s always been on my mind. I just made a change.”

Account 4 Hockey: Elliotte Friedman said on Sportsnet 650 radio a couple of days ago that you don’t change agents if you are happy with the way things are going.

Friedman doesn’t think the Canucks and Pettersson’s previous camp were far into contract negotiations. Pettersson obviously wasn’t happy with how things were going.

Senators searching?

Shawn Simpson: Would expect that Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion is trying to make a trade.

Bjork could be the odd man out in Boston

Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now: Though current injuries to Jake DeBrusk and Ondrej Kase may delay the possibility, the Boston Bruins trading Anders Bjork at some point does make some sense. Getting David Pastrnak back in the lineup would need to happen first as well.

When their forward group is healthy, there just won’t be enough lineup spots for everyone.

Jimmy Murphy had previously mentioned that teams are keeping an eye on Bjork. The 24-year old still has potential but his offensive game hasn’t developed as they had hoped.

There had been a rumor this fall about a potential deal with the Edmonton Oilers involving Alex Chiasson.

Dubois’ agent has heard enough of Torts

TSN: Darren Dreger said that Pierre-Luc Dubois‘ agent Pat Brisson has heard enough from Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella, who continued this week to go on about Dubois. Brisson to TSN.