NHL Rumors: Elias Pettersson’s Agent on Where Things Stand With the Vancouver Canucks

Donnie & Dhali: Elias Pettersson’s agent J.P. Barry on his future with the Vancouver Canucks.

Don Taylor: “Everybody who cares about the Canucks JP, saw the interview with Elias Pettersson. Elliotte Friedman’s interview with Elias Pettersson. He says he’s in no rush to sign a contract extension with the Canucks. I’m paraphrasing.

Does his agent feel the same way?”

Barry: “I mean we have to listen to what our players wishes are. It’s interesting when a player decides to be patient. I think sometimes people overreact, where as teams you know nine out of ten times the teams say we want to see more, we want to stretch it out. No one overreacts with that.

But, no, he’s not an unrestricted free agent. He’s a restricted free agent so it’s okay to be patient. I think some of the main reasons are just to see how he feels, see how everything looks. It will probably affect how he’s thinking about the term.

And the market could obviously be a little different by next spring. So I think all of that probably plays into what he’s thinking and about being patient.”

Taylor: “Different in part because of the salary cap going up, JP.”

Barry: “Yeah, I think we still, like obviously if you’re in a negotiation right now you’re looking at all the comparables. Some of those comparables could really change in four or five months. That is the reality. Players are aware of that. Some will choose to be patient and some will choose to do shorter-term deals versus longer-term deals.

So I think he just wants to get back and get comfortable and then, you know, timelines can shift. We’ll just, I think we just have to let it play out right now a little bit.”