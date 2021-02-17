NHL Rumors: End of Season, Predators, Maple Leafs, Canucks, and Golden Knights

Preds could be sellers … Leafs interested in a Preds forward? Fleury not on the trade market

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Even if the 2021 summer Olympics in Tokyo are canceled, don’t believe the NHL wants to play deep into the summer again. The TV ratings weren’t good. Nick Alberga reported earlier that the NHL is wanting the 2021-22 season on October 13th. The league set up a seven to 10 day buffer period after the season and before the playoffs, but if that is not even time, Chris Johnston said they could look to scrap some meaningless games.

The Nashville Predators could look to move pending UFAs in Mikael Granlund and Erik Haula. Nick Cousins could get some interest. In the past, the Predators have made Matt Duchene and Ryan Johansen available, but moving big salaries isn’t easy now.

Granlund is one player guesses the Toronto Maple Leafs might have interest in again. They spoke to him in the offseason but couldn’t get the money to work.

Believe the Maple Leafs will be looking for a top-six winger.

The Maple Leafs trading for Alex Galchenyuk may mean Jimmy Vesey‘s time with the Leafs could be in trouble. Both players could see their salaries stashed on the taxi squad or in the AHL.

Chris Johnston: Galchenyuk can get through NHL protocol’s and start skating with the Maple Leafs tomorrow. Coach Sheldon Keefe on Galchenyuk: “With his skillset and what he’s accomplished in the league we see great potential there for him. But obviously he’s a guy that’s trying to find his way, find his game.”

Sources have said that Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Benning‘s contract is guaranteed for two more years, but other rumors have it not being guaranteed past this season.

Don’t believe that Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is available for trade.