NHL Rumors: Ethan Bear, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Tyson Barrie

Ethan Bear could be getting a two-year deal from the Washington Capitals

TSN: Chris Johnston says that free agent defenseman Ethan Bear and the Washington Capitals appear to be ironing out some details and logistics.

The Vancouver Canucks and Toronto Maple Leafs are among the teams that showed some interest.

The Capitals are believed to be offering a two-year deal at around $2 million per season.

The Pittsburgh Penguins could have some tough decisions to make

TSN: Pierre LeBrun notes that Pittsburg Penguins GM Kyle Dubas said yesterday that if the Penguins remain out of the playoff race by the trade deadline, they’ll have some tough decisions to make. LeBrun adds that Dubas is on a seven-year contract and has said he owes it to their core to be competitive.

“Because eventually, the long-term thinking is going to take over in Pittsburgh, they’re going to need a retool or a rebuild, but it’s just not going to be right now. They want to give Sidney Crosby and that core one last shot at it but they have to get on track here pretty soon.”

NHL Rumors: The Nashville Predators are not eager to use a salary retention slot with Tyson Barrie

Would Tyson Barrie interest the New Jersey Devils, Minnesota Wild?

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: While it does make a little sense that the New Jersey Devils would be interested in Nashville Predators defenseman Tyson Barrie with Dougie Hamilton out long-term, the Devils have one of the best power plays and aren’t desperate yet to add.

Barrie could help the Minnesota Wild with some offense from the blue line but are they in a buy or sell mode? Divisional trades aren’t an easy thing to make but they are possible.