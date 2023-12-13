NHL Rumors: The Calgary Flames being patient, and the Toronto Maple Leafs don’t have the assets right now

TSN: Pierre LeBrun notes that Calgary Flames pending UFA defenseman Chris Tanev is day-to-day, and with the way he plays the game, he’s always at risk of being injured. The Flames will remain patient with him as teams are circling.

“But the Flames have told teams they’re not ready to deal him yet, that they want to be patient and, obviously, what they’re doing is letting the market play out.

If the price right now is a second-round pick for Tanev, maybe there’s hope that as teams continue the lineup for him – and there is sizable interest – that maybe they can get a first, which is what the Montreal Canadiens got for rental defense from Ben Chiarot two years ago from the Florida Panthers.”

TSN: Darren Dreger with Jay Onrait on Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev.

Onrait: “How does Craig Conroy balance this because in some ways he still wants to compete?”

Dreger: “Sure.”

Onrait: “In other ways, you’ve got these pending UFAs who are at the top of our trade bait board that we just put out with CJ. They’re right at the top. So they got a balance keeping them healthy, with still remaining competitive. How’s he doing?

Dreger: “This is best case scenario though for Craig Conroy because it’s still early enough in the NHL regular season where teams aren’t stepping up with their best offers.

If you’re the Toronto Maple Leafs you’re looking at that blue line and you’re of course wanting to add to it. But the Toronto Maple Leafs just don’t have the assets right now that they’re willing to part with, or that Calgary would be interested in.

So the initial thinking was, well Calgary wants a second-round draft for, for Chris Tanev. Well, Toronto doesn’t have that. But Toronto could have a late first-round draft pick. So as we drift closer to the trade deadline, maybe there is a happy medium there where both sides say, ‘Okay, well, we can work with this.’

But I’m gonna go back to what I originally said and why this is best case scenario. Calgary Flames as you point out, Jay, they’re competitive.

Onrait” “Yeah.”

Dreger: “They’re in the mix.”

Onrait: “Yeah,”

Dreger: “They’re nibbling at that wildcard spot. So unless somebody makes him an offer at this stage of the regular season, that is kind of over the moon, why would you, why would you accept it?