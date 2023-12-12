NHL Rumors: The Nashville Predators are not eager to use a salary retention slot with Tyson Barrie

TSN: Chris Johnston on the Tyson Barrie and the Nashville Predators.

Reda: “Tyson Barrie’s situations a little nasty in Nashville right now. Looks like it’s coming to a bit of a boiling point. He wants out. He’s asked for a trade. Barry Trotz isn’t happy with the way Barrie handled being named a healthy scratch.

But it comes with a $4.5 million dollar cap hit. How tough is it gonna be to able to move him?

Johnson Well, that’s not insignificant, right? I mean Nashville right now already has two retain contracts on the books. You can only have three at any one time. So I don’t think they’re too eager to use their last remaining slot to move out Tyson Barrie.

And so while there’s certainly interest from other teams and what Tyson Barrie can bring. He’s still a point producer, really good power-play quarterback, someone who I think could play on a third pairing on a good team.

You know, eating that cap hit this far out from a deadline is challenging. And so, you know, I think it’s more of an uncomfortable situation maybe than a nasty one. Certainly, this was maybe a little bit more public that either side would prefer at this stage in time.

But you know, I think Tyson Barrie’s content to ride it out here, to try to play as well as he can in Nashville, while the boss says above him make a decision about where he’s going to play next.