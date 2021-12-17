NHL Rumors: Evander Kane, Detroit Red Wings, Pausing the Season and the Olympics

Kane doesn’t seem like a Red Wings fit

Kevin Allen of Detroit Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings had a scout watching the San Jose Barracuda (AHL) over the weekend, a game in which Evander Kane made his season debut. Couldn’t get confirmation if they were there to watch Kane or possibly someone else.

Kane is 30-years old and has three years left on his contract. The Red Wings could use scoring, size and bite, but he doesn’t seem like the player the GM Steve Yzerman would be interested in.

To pause the season or not, and what it would mean to Olympic participation

TSN: Nashville Predators forward Nick Cousins tweeted that the season should be paused until after Christmas as the number of cases rise and it adds an extra stress to the players and their families according to Darren Dreger.

“In a perfect scenario that would allow all who have tested positive to get healthy again, to recharge, and to get going again after Christmas. It’s a tough one because the players and the owners share the revenues. Any lost games moving forward in the regular season will hit that 50/50 hockey-related revenue.”

If one or two more teams are shut down, it could mean the end of NHL players going to the Olympics according to Pierre LeBrun. The NHL can opt-out if their season gets disrupted by COVID.

“It’s one of the reasons why the NHL Players’ Association are on the same page as the NHL when it comes to handling the situation right now this COVID wave and enhanced protocols. They’re hoping to navigate these turbulent waters within these next couple of weeks, and not pause the season. Once you pause the season, then there’s no chance the NHL players going to the Olympics.”

LeBrun adds that it may come down to individual players deciding if they want to go or not, but that adds more pressure to the players (Russian and some Canadians) that may not be optimal for them.