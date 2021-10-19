NHL Rumors: Evander Kane, Dylan Strome, and the Ottawa Senators

Players don’t want Kane back but it’s not that simple

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: Doubt that Evander Kane will play for the San Jose Sharks for the rest of this season. The players don’t want to have him back and it’s hard to see that changing. He had a bit of opportunity to take some responsibility this offseason during this ESPN interview to address him violating team rules but he didn’t.

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: The Sharks players are going to have to answer a lot of questions regarding Evander Kane this week as they are in Montreal, then Ottawa and Toronto. They likely aren’t going to offer up anything juicy. They’ve moved on from him.

The dressing room ‘vibe’ has been really good so far this season. More questions arise now that Kane has received a 21 game suspension and all the NHL investigations are complete.

Will he now be able to attend their training facility or play another game for the team? Can the Sharks get out of contract somehow? He carries a $7 million cap hit (when not suspended) for three more years after this season.

Colliton on Strome

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton when asked if they were protecting an asset in Dylan Strome by not having him in their lineup.

“I think we’re just trying to find the right combination, recipe here. I’m not as worried about the 5-on-5 scoring as I’m worried about what we’ve given up and the quality going the other way, and the mentality that we’re playing with. To me, that’s what Hardman brings. He’s physical, hard to play against. He just plays an honest, simple game. I think that will help push our team in the proper direction.”

Senators looking for help up front

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion is still looking around the league for help up front. Forward Colin White could be done for the year and Austin Watson and Clark Bishop could be out long-term as well.

Dorion said in an interview on the weekend that if they can find someone that could help them, they would consider it.

The Islanders put Leo Komarov on waivers yesterday but would the Senators be interested in the 34-year old?

Blackhawks forward Dylan Strome is available. The Senators looked at him this past offseason and there may not be interest now.