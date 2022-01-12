NHL Rumors: Evander Kane – Oilers, Lightning, Panthers, Canucks and Bruins

Tim Peel: (early evening last night) Hearing that Evander Kane will be signing with the Edmonton Oilers .

Dan Milstein: (shortly after Peel’s tweet) “still interviewing with teams. No contract in hand. Salary not yet agreed. Many details to be worked out. No travel plans over 48 hours.”

Andy Strickland: As of last night teams were still waiting for Evander Kane to make a decision. The Edmonton Oilers are one of the multiple options.

It will be important for teams to have their dressing room sign off on bringing Kane in.

Emily Kaplan: Agent Milstein said that they hope to sign with a new team by Thursday or Friday.

Kane spoke with the Oilers yesterday and Milstein wouldn’t name the other teams.

Pierre LeBrun: Milstein: “We are interviewing with teams. Almost done. Contract by weekend.”

Oilers eyeing Kane

Joshua Clipperton: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland on Evander Kane: “I believe in second chances.”

Pierre LeBrun: Holland confirms that he has spoken with Kane’s agent Dan Milstein.

TSN: Darren Dreger when asked if the Edmonton Oilers are a probable destination for Evander Kane.

“It does, the Edmonton Oilers are believed to be in the top-three for Evander Kane, now things can change before a final decision is made, Edmonton along with the two Florida teams, the Panthers and the Tampa Bay Lightning. Most importantly, Connor McDavid, the captain of the Edmonton Oilers, most definitely on board for adding Evander Kane.”

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Oilers are making a serious push for Kane and could be the frontrunners.

The Carolina Hurricanes, Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers could the in there.

Lightning out on Kane … Canucks not a fit and the Bruins aren’t saying much

Joe Smith: The Tampa Bay Lightning consider bringing in Kane but decided to pull out yesterday.

Rick Dhaliwal: The Vancouver Canucks have shown no interest in Evander Kane yet, with sources saying he is looking for a Stanley Cup contender to sign with this year.

Jimmy Murphy: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney wouldn’t confirm if he’s spoken with Kane’s agent but did say that he wouldn’t be doing his job if he didn’t consider Kane or any other player that may be available.