NHL Rumors: Even More Matthew Tkachuk

Is It Written In The Stars? The Dallas Stars?

Saad Yousuf of The Athletic: There are a lot of pipe dreams in the Matthew Tkachuk sweepstakes. One could definitely be the Dallas Stars who are entertaining some other dreams as well.

Dallas has about $11.4 million in cap space and most of us is expected to go to Jake Oettinger and Jason Robertson. So, why even entertain Tkachuk or bringing back John Klingberg perhaps?

The need is practical enough but the how is mired in quicksand. This process involves usually at least one younger player, prospect, and future pick(s). Dallas has a decent blend but again, there is that pesky salary cap and letting go of Hintz or Robertson.

Also, Dallas would have to shed salary. Radek Faksa and Anton Khudobin are candidates. However, the amount of moving parts keeps increasing. Does one consider Esa Lindell or Denis Gurianov in that mix? This is where things get dicey and off the rails?

Then, there is John Klingberg playing in a Peter DeBoer system. Yes, there was a chuckle.

A Little More Matthew Tkachuk (Podcast Style)

Frank Seravalli On Flames Nation: Frank Servalli of The Daily Faceoff talked about the moving parts of Tkachuk as well recently. He reiterated about the tender balance of trying to maximize a haul while actually making the move.

The problem with Tkachuk is the leverage has been mostly sent to the trash heap. With Johnny Gaudreau gone, Tkachuk wants out of Alberta as fast as possible.

Then, there is what Calgary wants or can get. The Flames want a blend but that blend is not readily known.

Detroit Not The Favorite For Matthew Tkachuk

Kevin Allen of Detroit Hockey Now: If it feels like 31 other teams are talking about Matthew Tkachuk in some way, one is correct. Detroit makes some sense as a possible destination. One can never underestimate Steve Yzerman.

Any package includes some form of an NHL ready player, prospect, and likely a first-round pick. One name tossed around was Lucas Raymond. That is probably a non-starter right there. Tyler Bertuzzi is as well.

With St. Louis, New Jersey, and Ottawa as apparently better destinations, Detroit looks willing not to part with much from their rebuilding plan. Honestly, who could blame the Red Wings? Exactly.