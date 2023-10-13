NHL Rumors: Even With Agents Help, Trading Conor Garland Won’t be Easy

Donnie & Dhali: Rick Dhaliwal and Don Taylor on Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland. (Wednesday segment)

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Taylor: “His agent is Judd Muldaver. You brought his name up .”

Dhaliwal: “Muldaver. That’s what I said.”

Taylor: “To be honest here, I don’t know, I didn’t know a whole lot about him. He is a heavyweight agent. He’s got Auston Matthews. He’s got Connor McDavid. Roman Josi. Huge list of powerful clients. Very, very impressive.

And now that’s who Conor Garland is hooked up with. And we here these reports from Elliotte Friedman, who joined up twice , and we thank him for that. We hear these reports from Elliotte Friedman that Conor Garland has been granted permission by the Vancouver Canucks to look for employment elsewhere. Much like Brock Boeser last year. What do you know?”

NHL Rumors: Any Steven Stamkos – Tampa Bay Lightning Decision Will Come After the Season

Dhaliwal: “So Donnie I want to say this. I do not believe this is a trade request. I get the feeling the Canucks feel this is a win-win situation for both sides if the agent can help and they can move him out. If they can move out that contract in a very tight cap world.

The Canucks have been trying to trade Garland for over a year and a half, Don. It’s a tough contract to move. There’s a reason why they can’t move him. The teams want a sweetener or the Canucks to retain money.

Canucks now finally realize they have to retain to get the deal done. The agent helping, is going to help.

But you mentioned Brock Boeser, last year in November agent was given permission. They never moved Brock. It’s a tough thing to do when it’s a contract with term. Term is tough to move Donnie.

But this agent, you nailed it, powerful guy. He’s going to be working the phones hard.

The report that Garland asked for a trade in the summer, I can tell you, that is not true. He was looking foward this summer, Donnie, to play for Rick Tocchet. The best time to ask for a trade is in the summer. He didn’t do that.

Taylor: “But Rick, who cares about the summer right now, we’re hearing. He changed agents and he asked for a trade recently.”

Dhaliwal: “Yeah recent. What I’m trying to tell ya, there was a report that he asked for a trade in the summer. I’m telling you he didn’t.

Second of all, that’s the best time to ask for a trade, in the summer. Hey, Jim, Patrik, can you move me? And you know you got eight, nine, ten, eleven (teams??). You don’t ask for a trade the day before the season opener Donnie.

NHL Rumors: Even With Agents Help, Trading Conor Garland Won’t be Easy

And I don’t think that took place here. I think Judd, and I think Conor, they’re all work together. Patrik, Jim, they’re all going to try and get this done. Just like Ben Hankinson, Brock Boeser and the Canucks tried last year. They’re gonna try this year too.”