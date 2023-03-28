NHL Rumors: Evgeny Kuznetsov looking to get out of Washington?

Chris Cerullo and Ian Oland of Russian Machine Never Breaks: On Saturday a report from Match TV in Russia has Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov looking for a trade for the past two years.

Through Google Translate:

“As it became known to Match TV, Washington forward Evgeny Kuznetsov wants to leave the club of his own free will.

On Friday, the North American media reported that Washington could trade Kuznetsov in the offseason. However, as it became known to Match TV, Kuznetsov himself has been asking the Capitals for an exchange for the second year through his agent. Previously, the capital club was not ready for this.”

Both Pierre LeBrun and Elliotte Friedman in the past have noted Capitals’ displeasure at times with Kuznetsov.

Kuznetsov has two years left at a $7.8 million cap hit and a 10-team no-trade list.

Tom Gulitti: Kuznetsov on the reports he asked for a trade: “There’s nothing really to put the comments (on), to be honest with you.”

“You know how it is. It’s just people trying to put some whatever they want to get the likes on Instagram or tweet or whatever.

“I spoke to those people, and I said, ‘Where is this coming from?’ So …. at this point, there is nothing to even talk about.”

Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic: Not sure about the report from Match TV. It’s not the first time there has been some friction between Kuznetsov and the Capitals. Think it’s to soon to have a feel of where this will go.

If they are open to listening on Kuznetsov, it won’t be easy to get fair value for the soon-to-be 31-year-old with a $7.8 million cap and having a down season with 12 goals and 53 points through 73 games. He’s a team worst -19.