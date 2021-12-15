NHL Rumors: Exhibition Games, Canadiens, Stars, and Penguins

Caps and Lightning heading to Russia?

Andrew Zadarnowski: The KHL and NHL are talking about having Washington Capitals and Tampa Bay Lightning play a couple of exhibition games in Russia in September of 2022.

Arpon Basu and Marc Antoine Godin of The Athletic: Geoff Molson, Jeff Gorton, Michael Andlauer and Bob Gainey consist of the Montreal Canadiens GM search committee.

Their initial list is big, consists of three women, and the process will take some time. It’s not known if the Canadiens have contacted any potential candidates.

Pavelski hopes to stay in Dallas

Curtis Pashelka of The Mercury News: Dallas Stars pending unrestricted free agent Joe Pavelski hopes to be able to re-sign with the Stars. Some San Jose Sharks fans may have been hoping the 37-year old forward would want to finish out his career back where it started.

There would be several teams interested in Pavelski if he hit the open market next July as he’s still producing in a top-six role.

“We love it there,” Pavelski said of his wife, Sarah, and their son, Nate. “Things couldn’t be any better for us right now. The family’s doing great. It’s a great city. Really enjoy the guys in the locker room and the team. For us right now, that’s probably the No. 1 option.”

Khudobin would fit nicely in Pittsburgh

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin would be a perfect fit for the Pittsburgh Penguins if they could get the money to work.

Casey DeSmith has turned his game around but Khudobin has ability to be a backup or 1A goaltender.

He has a career save percentage of .916.

Khudobin does carry a $3.33 million salary hit for one more season and the Stars likely wouldn’t want to retain any salary. The Penguins could get close to being able to fit is salary in but they would need to move some salary out.