NHL Rumors: Expansion, Calgary Flames, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Winnipeg Jets

Expansion notes

Renaud Lavoie: The Seattle Kraken will submit their expansion draft picks by 10:00 AM on Wednesday. The picks will be announced starting at 8:00 PM.

Pierre LeBrun: “Now that the lists are in, some clubs will scour the unprotected and call Seattle to propose potential flip deals post expansion draft. And the Kraken will want to flip some guys so as to avoid having too many. Remember Vegas in 2017 quickly flipped Methot, Emelin, Schlemko, TVR.”

Dan Rosen: “Unaware of side deals Seattle might make, one of the first forwards on my list would be Yanni Gourde, and two of my top D would be Vince Dunn and Jake Bean. And, yes, I’d take Carey Price, even at full cost, because I can take Kaapo Kahkonen to be my No. 2 and future No. 1.”

Flames looking at options, Lightning looking to shed salary, Jets tried to trade Appleton

Bruce Garrioch: Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving was trying to make moves before Saturday’s trade freeze but wasn’t able to pull it off.

One league executive said that Treliving had “a lot of balls in the air” and are looking to make moves. The St. Louis Blues are trying to acquire Matthew Tkachuk but they aren’t the only ones.

The Flames are also seeing what the trade market is like for Sean Monahan. Last season the Flames were also testing what Monahan’s market was like. The Carolina Hurricanes and Ottawa Senators could be looking for help down the middle.

The Tampa Bay Lightning were trying to add draft picks for teams to take one of their contracts. They were hoping the Arizona Coyotes or Buffalo Sabres would bite. The Lightning hope that Seattle Kraken will grab Tyler Johnson and his $5 million cap hit for three years.

The Winnipeg Jets were trying to move 25-year old Mason Appleton who has a $900,000 cap hit.

Chicago Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman is trying to create the roster space to be able to add Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones. They were trying to move RFA defenseman Nikita Zadorov.