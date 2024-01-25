NHL Rumors: Expansion is on the Horizon in the NHL

NHL Continues To Listen on Expansion

Dave Pagnotta joined Steve Kouleas and Marty Biron on the Sirius XM NHL Network Radio Power Play segment on Monday, and when asked about possible expansion in the NHL, he expects there could be as many as four teams added in a 10-year period.

Marty Biron: “What about expansion or relocation? And all of that just because the All-Star is coming up, and we know that Gary talks to media, and the question is going to be asked, is there going to be expansion and all of that? So, has there been more development towards that, and is the billion-dollar expansion fee that everybody’s talking about realistic, maybe moving forward?

Dave Pagnotta: “It’ll definitely be brought up, Marty. If Somebody else doesn’t, I will because I’ll certainly ask Gary about it. And he’ll probably give me or whoever asked it the same answer that he’s been giving everybody for now. The diplomatic nothing is on the front burner at the moment. But we’re always open to having those discussions. Now. I think that’ll be the response.

And while that is the asterisk, yeah, there’s still behind-the-scenes discussions, and there’s still traction there. I think first and foremost, I think we’re gonna see some information with respect to the Coyotes in the not-too-distant future and their land deal and potential arena plans.

I think that will come out to the forefront in the next little bit here. And kind of anticipated it already. It’s been pushed a little bit, but that’s merely because they’re trying to work out, you know, everything on on their end, but first we’ll have that, then that will be a big dictator with respect to relocation versus, versus expansion.

But assuming that goes well, yeah, Atlanta has definitely been making some headway, and they have other options with respect to Salt Lake City and Houston and a couple of others that are being discussed South of the 49. San Diego’s been in and out of those conversations Kansas City, Portland.

I anticipate, I’ve mentioned this before, but within a 10-year frame, I think we’re adding four more teams here. And not just two and within, within that 10-year period. So we’ll see kind of how that goes. But if, again, if anything, if everything continues to trend in the direction, it’s going that billion-dollar franchise tag mark, it’ll be tough to pass up times four.”