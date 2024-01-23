NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators

Jeremy Swayman Wants To Stay in Boston Long-Term

Shawn Hutcheon of the Fourth Period: Jeremy Swayman and the Boston Bruins are working on a contract extension. Swayman is currently on a one-year deal after the two sides had to go to arbitration in the summer.

As Hutcheon writes, no player likes to go through the process. However, it appears that Swayman loves playing with the Bruins, and his agent, Lewis Gross, is hopeful the two parties can reach an agreement and not have to go through the arbitrator again.

Swayman is a first-time All-Star with the Bruins as he continues to put up stellar numbers with a record of 14-3-7 with a 2.37 goals against average and a .923 save percentage, including three shutouts.

Swayman is holding up his end of the contract. The Bruins and Swayman will want to work out a long-term deal moving forward.

Will the Nashville Predators Listen on Juuse Saros

Pierre LeBrun of the Athletic: LeBrun writes that Nashville Predators general manager Barry Trotz has not made goaltender Juuse Saros available. Saros has a year left on his deal after this one at $5 million, and the current plan is to extend the goaltender.

However, that does not mean he will not listen, especially if the offer is one he can’t refuse. The goaltending market is jammed with contenders needing an upgrade for the Predators number one goalie. And while Barry Trotz will listen to calls on Saros, it does not mean he will trade him. As a matter of fact, the idea is to extend the goaltender.

As LeBrun notes, draft picks in this year’s draft or subsequent drafts will not get it done. The deal will start with a top prospect or player on the roster. Remember, the Predators have Yaroslav Askarov in the system, and they believe he is the future. So maybe if Saros is extended, maybe he is the one to go.