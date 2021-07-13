NHL Rumors: Fallout From the Keith Trade From The Blackhawks Side of Things

Bowman on Keith’s request

Ben Pope: Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman on trading Keith: “Duncan came to us with a request to be traded to a team closer to his son, and we were happy to work something out that was mutually beneficial for Duncan’s family and the future of the Blackhawks. We appreciate all he has contributed to our team…”

What if Keith retires after next season?

Puck Pedia: If Duncan Keith were to retire after next season the Chicago Blackhawks would be hit with a cap recapture penalty of $5.5 million in 2022-23 and a $2 million cap hit in 2023-24.

The Oilers would lose Keith’s $5.5 million cap hit in 2022-23 and would have a cap savings of $3.4 million.

The expansion draft for the Blackhawks

Mark Lazarus: The Blackhawks would need to protect Caleb Jones in the expansion draft. They will now have to decide which three of the following five defensemen to protect for the expansion draft.

Connor Murphy

Calvin de Haan

Nikita Zadorov

Riley Stillman

Caleb Jones

What does it mean for Seth Jones?

Mark Scheig: The conditions seem to be perfect now for the Columbus Blue Jackets to trade Seth Jones to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Jones would be in the other conference. His brother is now there and an incentive to sign an extension there.

David Pagnotta: Have been told that acquiring Caleb has “nothing to do” with the Blackhawks interest in Seth.

The Blackhawks had an interest in Caleb before Seth came out and said he wasn’t interested in signing an extension with the Blue Jackets.

The Blackhawks are trying to acquire Seth.

Renaud Lavoie: The Blackhawks are now looking for a number one defenseman and Seth Jones is a good candidate and have been hearing that it’s a possibility.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Since the Blackhawks didn’t retain any salary, they now have some extra salary cap space to work with. If Seth would consider a long-term extension with the Blackhawks, he would be a top priority.