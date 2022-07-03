NHL Rumors: Filip Forsberg, J.T. Miller, and the Top 30 Unrestricted Free Agents

Some teams say Forsberg will re-sign with the Predators
NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on The Jeff Marek Show on Nashville Predators pending UFA forward Filip Forsberg:
“It sounds like there is some momentum there between Nashville and Forsberg, I have teams telling me that’s going to get done on a 8-yr number in the 8’s, and we’ll see if they turn out to be right”.
Rick Dhaliwal: Forsberg’s agent JP Barry: “We are talking about an 8 year deal, not there on the money but will keep grinding away.”
Rutherford on Miller
Rick Dhaliwal: Jim Rutherford on Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller:
“Nothing new, everyone thought he was gone at the deadline. People should not get too ahead of themselves.”
Top 30 unrestricted NHL free agents
The Fourth Period: A look at the top 30 UFAs and teams they are linked to.
1 Johnny Gaudreau – Calgary Flames
LINKED TO: Calgary, New Jersey, Philadelphia, NY Islanders
2. Filip Forsberg – Nashville Predators
LINKED TO: Nashville, NY Islanders, Los Angeles, Dallas, Seattle
3. Nazem Kadri – Colorado Avalanche
LINKED TO: Colorado, NY Rangers, Washington, Seattle, Ottawa
4. Kris Letang – Pittsburgh Penguins
LINKED TO: Pittsburgh
5. Claude Giroux – Florida Panthers
LINKED TO: Colorado, Ottawa, Carolina
6. John Klingberg – Dallas Stars
7. Valeri Nichushkin – Colorado Avalanche
LINKED TO: Colorado, Toronto
8. Evgeni Malkin – Pittsburgh Penguins
LINKED TO: Pittsburgh, Colorado
9. Evander Kane – Edmonton Oilers
LINKED TO: Edmonton
10. Andre Burakovsky – Colorado Avalanche
LINKED TO: Colorado
11. Ryan Strome – New York Rangers
LINKED TO: NY Rangers, Ottawa
12. David Perron – St. Louis Blues
LINKED TO: St. Louis
13. Darcy Kuemper – Colorado Avalanche
LINKED TO: Colorado, Toronto
14. Jack Campbell – Toronto Maple Leafs
LINKED TO: Toronto, Edmonton, New Jersey
15. Andrew Copp – New York Rangers
LINKED TO: NY Rangers, Los Angeles
16. Ondrej Palat – Tampa Bay Lightning
LINKED TO: Tampa Bay, Edmonton, Toronto, Colorado, Dallas, NY Islanders, Pittsburgh
17. Josh Manson – Colorado Avalanche
LINKED TO: Colorado, Anaheim, Dallas
18. Marc-Andre Fleury – Minesota Wild
LINKED TO: Minnesota, Toronto, Colorado, New Jersey
19. Ville Husso – St. Louis Blues
LINKED TO: Edmonton, Toronto, Washington, New Jersey, Buffalo
20. Vincent Trocheck – Carolina Hurricanes
LINKED TO: Carolina, Pittsburgh
21. Mason Marchment – Florida Panthers
LINKED TO: Florida, Boston, Dallas, Toronto, Vegas, Edmonton, New Jersey, Tampa Bay
22. Nino Niederreiter – Carolina Hurricanes
LINKED TO: Carolina, Montreal, NY Islanders, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh
23. Ilya Mikheyev – Toronto Maple Leaf
24. Ben Chiarot – Florida Panthers
LINKED TO: Los Angeles, Dallas, Calgary, St. Louis
25. Evan Rodrigues – Pittsburgh Penguins
LINKED TO: Pittsburgh
26. Frank Vatrano – New York Rangers
27. Max Domi – Carolina Hurricanes
28. Braden Holtby – Dallas Stars
29. Vladislav Namestnikov – Dallas Stars
30. P.K. Subban – New Jersey Devils