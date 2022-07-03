NHL Rumors: Filip Forsberg, J.T. Miller, and the Top 30 Unrestricted Free Agents

Some teams say Forsberg will re-sign with the Predators

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on The Jeff Marek Show on Nashville Predators pending UFA forward Filip Forsberg:

“It sounds like there is some momentum there between Nashville and Forsberg, I have teams telling me that’s going to get done on a 8-yr number in the 8’s, and we’ll see if they turn out to be right”.

Rick Dhaliwal: Forsberg’s agent JP Barry: “We are talking about an 8 year deal, not there on the money but will keep grinding away.”

Rutherford on Miller

Rick Dhaliwal: Jim Rutherford on Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller:

“Nothing new, everyone thought he was gone at the deadline. People should not get too ahead of themselves.”

Top 30 unrestricted NHL free agents

The Fourth Period: A look at the top 30 UFAs and teams they are linked to.

1 Johnny Gaudreau – Calgary Flames

LINKED TO: Calgary, New Jersey, Philadelphia, NY Islanders

2. Filip Forsberg – Nashville Predators

LINKED TO: Nashville, NY Islanders, Los Angeles, Dallas, Seattle

3. Nazem Kadri – Colorado Avalanche

LINKED TO: Colorado, NY Rangers, Washington, Seattle, Ottawa

4. Kris Letang – Pittsburgh Penguins

LINKED TO: Pittsburgh

5. Claude Giroux – Florida Panthers

LINKED TO: Colorado, Ottawa, Carolina

6. John Klingberg – Dallas Stars

7. Valeri Nichushkin – Colorado Avalanche

LINKED TO: Colorado, Toronto

8. Evgeni Malkin – Pittsburgh Penguins

LINKED TO: Pittsburgh, Colorado

9. Evander Kane – Edmonton Oilers

LINKED TO: Edmonton

10. Andre Burakovsky – Colorado Avalanche

LINKED TO: Colorado

11. Ryan Strome – New York Rangers

LINKED TO: NY Rangers, Ottawa

12. David Perron – St. Louis Blues

LINKED TO: St. Louis

13. Darcy Kuemper – Colorado Avalanche

LINKED TO: Colorado, Toronto

14. Jack Campbell – Toronto Maple Leafs

LINKED TO: Toronto, Edmonton, New Jersey

15. Andrew Copp – New York Rangers

LINKED TO: NY Rangers, Los Angeles

16. Ondrej Palat – Tampa Bay Lightning

LINKED TO: Tampa Bay, Edmonton, Toronto, Colorado, Dallas, NY Islanders, Pittsburgh

17. Josh Manson – Colorado Avalanche

LINKED TO: Colorado, Anaheim, Dallas

18. Marc-Andre Fleury – Minesota Wild

LINKED TO: Minnesota, Toronto, Colorado, New Jersey

19. Ville Husso – St. Louis Blues

LINKED TO: Edmonton, Toronto, Washington, New Jersey, Buffalo

20. Vincent Trocheck – Carolina Hurricanes

LINKED TO: Carolina, Pittsburgh

21. Mason Marchment – Florida Panthers

LINKED TO: Florida, Boston, Dallas, Toronto, Vegas, Edmonton, New Jersey, Tampa Bay

22. Nino Niederreiter – Carolina Hurricanes

LINKED TO: Carolina, Montreal, NY Islanders, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh

23. Ilya Mikheyev – Toronto Maple Leaf

24. Ben Chiarot – Florida Panthers

LINKED TO: Los Angeles, Dallas, Calgary, St. Louis

25. Evan Rodrigues – Pittsburgh Penguins

LINKED TO: Pittsburgh

26. Frank Vatrano – New York Rangers

27. Max Domi – Carolina Hurricanes

28. Braden Holtby – Dallas Stars

29. Vladislav Namestnikov – Dallas Stars

30. P.K. Subban – New Jersey Devils