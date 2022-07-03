NHL Rumors: Filip Forsberg, J.T. Miller, and the Top 30 Unrestricted Free Agents
Up next
Author
Some teams say Forsberg will re-sign with the Predators

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on The Jeff Marek Show on Nashville Predators pending UFA forward Filip Forsberg:

“It sounds like there is some momentum there between Nashville and Forsberg, I have teams telling me that’s going to get done on a 8-yr number in the 8’s, and we’ll see if they turn out to be right”.

Rick Dhaliwal: Forsberg’s agent JP Barry: “We are talking about an 8 year deal, not there on the money but will keep grinding away.”

Rutherford on Miller

Rick Dhaliwal: Jim Rutherford on Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller:

“Nothing new, everyone thought he was gone at the deadline. People should not get too ahead of themselves.”

Top 30 unrestricted NHL free agents 

The Fourth Period: A look at the top 30 UFAs and teams they are linked to.

1 Johnny GaudreauCalgary Flames
LINKED TO: Calgary, New Jersey, Philadelphia, NY Islanders

2. Filip ForsbergNashville Predators
LINKED TO: Nashville, NY Islanders, Los Angeles, Dallas, Seattle

3. Nazem KadriColorado Avalanche
LINKED TO: Colorado, NY Rangers, Washington, Seattle, Ottawa

4. Kris LetangPittsburgh Penguins
LINKED TO: Pittsburgh

5. Claude GirouxFlorida Panthers
LINKED TO: Colorado, Ottawa, Carolina

6. John KlingbergDallas Stars

7. Valeri NichushkinColorado Avalanche
LINKED TO: Colorado, Toronto

8. Evgeni MalkinPittsburgh Penguins
LINKED TO: Pittsburgh, Colorado

9. Evander KaneEdmonton Oilers
LINKED TO: Edmonton

10. Andre BurakovskyColorado Avalanche
LINKED TO: Colorado

11. Ryan StromeNew York Rangers
LINKED TO: NY Rangers, Ottawa

12. David PerronSt. Louis Blues
LINKED TO: St. Louis

13. Darcy KuemperColorado Avalanche
LINKED TO: Colorado, Toronto

14. Jack CampbellToronto Maple Leafs
LINKED TO: Toronto, Edmonton, New Jersey

15. Andrew CoppNew York Rangers
LINKED TO: NY Rangers, Los Angeles

16. Ondrej PalatTampa Bay Lightning
LINKED TO: Tampa Bay, Edmonton, Toronto, Colorado, Dallas, NY Islanders, Pittsburgh

17. Josh MansonColorado Avalanche
LINKED TO: Colorado, Anaheim, Dallas

18. Marc-Andre Fleury – Minesota Wild
LINKED TO: Minnesota, Toronto, Colorado, New Jersey

19. Ville HussoSt. Louis Blues
LINKED TO: Edmonton, Toronto, Washington, New Jersey, Buffalo

20. Vincent TrocheckCarolina Hurricanes
LINKED TO: Carolina, Pittsburgh

21. Mason MarchmentFlorida Panthers
LINKED TO: Florida, Boston, Dallas, Toronto, Vegas, Edmonton, New Jersey, Tampa Bay

22. Nino NiederreiterCarolina Hurricanes
LINKED TO: Carolina, Montreal, NY Islanders, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh

23. Ilya Mikheyev – Toronto Maple Leaf

24. Ben ChiarotFlorida Panthers
LINKED TO: Los Angeles, Dallas, Calgary, St. Louis

25. Evan RodriguesPittsburgh Penguins
LINKED TO: Pittsburgh

26. Frank VatranoNew York Rangers

27. Max DomiCarolina Hurricanes

28. Braden HoltbyDallas Stars

29. Vladislav NamestnikovDallas Stars

30. P.K. SubbanNew Jersey Devils

 