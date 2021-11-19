NHL Rumors: Filip Forsberg, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the New York Rangers

Predators and Forsberg should be talking soon

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta reported on NHL Now on the NHL Network that the Nashville Predators and Filip Forsberg have only held preliminary contract extension talks and they haven’t escalated yet.

There haven’t been any numbers exchanged between the sides. That should change in the near future. Neither side has brought up any restrictions or deadlines according to Pagnotta.

Forsberg is coming off a deal that carries a $6 million cap hit and he could be looking at upwards of $8.5 to $9 million.

To early to say if the Penguins will be sellers

Josh Yohe of The Athletic: (mailbag) It’s too early to say if the Pittsburgh Penguins will be out of the playoff race and be sellers at the deadline. It’s also too early to say how big a rebuild could happen.

If they do look to sell, could see Jake Guentzel, Bryan Rust and Brian Dumoulin being available for the right price.

Would the Penguins look at moving Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang if teams came calling? Would you take a first-round pick and a top-level prospect for Malkin or Letang? would. You could always look to re-sign them this offseason.

Believe it will take a few more Casey DeSmith shaky starts for the Penguins to look at trading for a veteran backup.

Don’t think it’s time for the Penguins to move on from forward Zach Aston-Reese. He’s on a reasonable contract.

Rangers looking for a middle-six forward

TSN: Darren Dreger when asked if the New York Rangers are looking to add.