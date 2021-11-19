NHL Rumors: Filip Forsberg, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the New York Rangers

Predators and Forsberg should be talking soon
The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta reported on NHL Now on the NHL Network that the Nashville Predators and Filip Forsberg have only held preliminary contract extension talks and they haven’t escalated yet.
There haven’t been any numbers exchanged between the sides. That should change in the near future. Neither side has brought up any restrictions or deadlines according to Pagnotta.
Forsberg is coming off a deal that carries a $6 million cap hit and he could be looking at upwards of $8.5 to $9 million.
To early to say if the Penguins will be sellers
Josh Yohe of The Athletic: (mailbag) It’s too early to say if the Pittsburgh Penguins will be out of the playoff race and be sellers at the deadline. It’s also too early to say how big a rebuild could happen.
If they do look to sell, could see Jake Guentzel, Bryan Rust and Brian Dumoulin being available for the right price.
Would the Penguins look at moving Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang if teams came calling? Would you take a first-round pick and a top-level prospect for Malkin or Letang? would. You could always look to re-sign them this offseason.
Believe it will take a few more Casey DeSmith shaky starts for the Penguins to look at trading for a veteran backup.
Don’t think it’s time for the Penguins to move on from forward Zach Aston-Reese. He’s on a reasonable contract.
Rangers looking for a middle-six forward
TSN: Darren Dreger when asked if the New York Rangers are looking to add.
“Yeah partly, no question about that. The Rangers have been in the market for a forward for quite some time. And I think it’s been amplified by the fact they lost Sammy Blais for the remainder of the season earlier this week,
So, Chris Drury, the general manager for the New York Rangers, is looking for a middle-six forward, which isn’t a term we use often in hockey. That can be a third-line player or someone who can punch into the top six. But U.S. Thanksgiving normally nudges the trade market a little, so there’s nothing on the front burner but definitely Rangers are on the hunt.”