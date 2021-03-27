NHL Rumors: Financial Implications, Montreal Canadiens, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

The financial implication of moving someone sooner than later

Frank Seravalli: “Something to keep in mind with team finances scrutinized during Covid-19: #Sabres saved more than $565,000 in real dollars by moving Staal today.

Savings shrink each day. Assuming BUF must also retain half on Taylor Hall, that’s ~$35,000 per day in potential savings.”

Canadiens working on few things?

Pierre LeBrun: Heard yesterday that the Montreal Canadiens were working on a few moves.

Burke doesn’t think it will be as quiet as some think … The Penguins are looking to add

Josh Yohe of The Athletic: The Pittsburgh Penguins have been dealing with lots of injuries this season but have hung in there. Though there has been widespread talk that it could be a quiet trade deadline, Brian Burke disagrees and thinks things are picking up.

“I heard a guy on NHL radio today — and it’s a guy I respect — saying that he doesn’t think there will be much activity. I respect him, but I disagree. There will be lots of movement. I really believe that. I’ve been there. When you think you’re close, you’re going to make a move. I told Hexy the other day that things have changed so much since I was a rookie general manager. Back then, only five or six teams would make moves if they thought they could win the Cup. Now, teams make moves just to get into the playoffs. So, there will be moves.”

Burke says the Penguins are looking to do something, but that is up to GM Ron Hextall.

“I like to leave that to Hexy,” Burke said. “But I will tell you this: We are looking to do something, very much. Hexy is working the phones hard right now.”

The Penguins can’t match the physicality of some teams in their division, and management is aware of that.