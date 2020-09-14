NHL Rumors: First-Round Draft Picks … The Edmonton Oilers, Ekman-Larsson and Goaltending

Teams will multiple first-round picks that might move one

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: The New York Rangers No. 22 pick in the 2020 NHL draft could be made available. The Rangers could use a second-line center and an upgrade on the left side of their blue line.

The Ottawa Senators could make their No. 28 pick available to acquire a roster player.

The Anaheim Ducks acquired the Boston Bruins first pick (No. 27) in the Ondrej Kase trade. After Ducks GM Bob Murray showed interest in Kasperi Kapanen, he could be in the market for proven NHL players.

The New Jersey Devils own the No. 7, 18 and 20 picks in the draft. They also have some salary cap flexibility. They could make the No. 18 and 20 picks available.

The Oilers should focus on goaltending, but Ekman-Larsson would be nice

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal: Edmonton Oilers prospect Tyler Benson could be close to landing a European deal to start the season.

If the Oilers had a chance to trade for Arizona Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson, they shouldn’t look to move out Darnell Nurse. would be okay with sending a first-round pick in the deal as you don’t get the opportunity to acquire a defenseman like Ekman-Larsson that often. The Coyotes would need to retain some salary.

The Oilers main focus should be on goaltending this offseason and not on the blue line or a third-line center. The Coyotes also could make Darcy Kuemper available, who like Mikko Koskinen, carries a $4.5 million cap hit. Teams, like the Calgary Flames, who have draft picks may also be after Kuemper.

The Vegas Golden Knights could make Marc-Andre Fleury available if they re-sign Robin Lehner. He has two years left a $7 million cap hit, which would be an issue for the Oilers. Would need to move Koskinen if they acquired Fleury. Re-signing Mike Smith on a one-year deal at $1 million would make some sense.

Other options in net for the Oilers could include Frederik Andersen, Petr Mrazek, and James Reimer.