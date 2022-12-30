NHL Rumors: Five landing spots for Kane, and the Golden Knights could use van Riemsdyk

Five potential landing spots for Patrick Kane

Ryan Dixon of Sportsnet: In any Patrick Kane trade, the Chicago Blackhawks will likely have to retain some salary, and it’s possible that a third team enters the mix to retain salary in exchange for an asset.

Some potential landing spots for Kane.

New York Rangers – The Rangers have two first-round picks this year. They could offer up a first and second in a deal. Need to keep in mind that teams could offer more but if Kane wants to end up in New York, that’s where he’d go.

Boston Bruins – The Bruins may not need the secondary scoring like they have in the past. Their core is aging so they could make another solid run at it while they can.

Pittsburgh Penguins – The Penguins have had the willingness to move their first-round picks in the past.

Carolina Hurricanes – The Hurricanes rank 20th in goals-per-game. Bo Horvat may be a better fit for the Hurricanes than Kane.

New York Islanders – The Islanders have been looking for offense since this past offseason. Can Lou make the splash and land Kane?

The Golden Knights could use someone like James van Riemsdyk

Vegas Hockey Now: The Vegas Golden Knights could use some added depth up front. Their third line has been inconsistent. It’s a move they should at making sooner than later.

Philadelphia Flyers winger James van Riemsdyk is someone they could look at. He’s in the last year of his deal that carries a $7 million cap hit. Jeff Marek noted that his salary is only $5 million and that the Flyers could retain some.

JvR could help out the Golden Knights third line and give a boost to their power play.

The Golden Knights are well into LTIR – $18 million – with Brett Howden and Zach Whitecloud likely coming off before the end of the season.

If the Flyers have to retain 50 percent of his salary, it could mean an asking price likely more than a first-round pick and a prospect. Speculating a mock trade offer of Kaedan Korczak, Zach Dean (2022 first-round pick) and Laurent Brossoit for van Riemsdyk and 50 percent salary retained.