NHL Rumors: Five Players Who Could Use a Change of Scenery, Sidney Crosby, and Marc-Andre Fleury

Five players who could use a change of scenery

Matt Larkin of The Hockey News: We’re into month two of the 2020-21 NHL season there are already some players who could use a change of scenery.

Sam Bennett – Calgary Flames – His request for a change of scenery is well documented. The Flames have moved him up to the line with Sean Monahan and Johnny Gaudreau, and they’d like to keep him. He could be left exposed for the expansion draft if he’s still with the team.

Travis Dermott – Toronto Maple Leafs – The Leafs are deep on the left side and Dermott has been scratched a couple of times. Still only 24-years old and would draw interest.

Vince Dunn – St. Louis Blues – Has been scratched and called out by his head coach. The 24-year old defenseman put up 12 goals and 35 points a couple of years ago. Could be expansion eligible if retained. He’ll be an RFA with arbitration rights.

Anthony Mantha – Detroit Red Wings – Was scratched last weekend for lack of effort. Only four goals and seven points through 13 games this season. It might make some sense for the Red Wings to see what type of trade offers they’d get for him. Carries a $5.7 million cap hit for another three years.

Jake Virtanen – Vancouver Canucks – Had a career year season and still can’t gain the full trust of head coach Travis Green. Carries a $2.55 million cap hit for one more season.

Crosby and Fleury talk

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Trade rumors this week from Canada had the Pittsburgh Penguins looking to acquire goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, and what it would take for the Penguins to trade Sidney Crosby.

New GM Ron Hextall and president of hockey operations Brian Burke have already mentioned building around Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

Darren Dreger mentioned that New York Rangers and Colorado Avalanche would make sense if Crosby wanted finish his career elsewhere.

There were rumors that when Jim Rutherford was the GM, there may have been talks with the Montreal Canadiens before Mario Lemieux stepped in.

Bob McKenzie on NBCSN said that the Penguins looked at re-acquiring Fleury were true.