NHL Rumors: Flames, Canucks, Senators, Rangers, Kraken and the Panthers

Flames, Tkachuk can talk extension this offseason

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk is eligible to sign a contract extension this offseason. He said last week that he hadn’t spoken to the Flames about an extension just yet.

Benning has the resources to be aggressive

Sportsnet 650: Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Benning on making aggressive moves this offseason: “We’re going to look at everything. Whatever we can do to make our group more competitive. It might not be high end free agents but guys who we think are going to be a good fit to our group that help us, fit a role, can score.”

Brendan Batchelor: Benning on their offseason: “Ownership has given us the resources to do whatever we need to do to get back to where we want to be next season, and that’s a playoff team.”

Senators will qualify Brown

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Ottawa Senators 23-year old forward Logan Brown had a disastrous season. The former first-round pick has had issues staying healthy of late.

Brown is a pending RFA and GM Pierre Dorion indicated they will send him a qualifying offer. Both the Sens and Brown need to figure out this offseason how to get him back on track.

He hasn’t developed as the Senators had hoped but it wouldn’t be easy for them to walk away from him just yet. He is expected to be exposed for the Seattle Kraken expansion draft. There is the sense that Brown may like a change of scenery but he’s never publically asked for one.

Quenneville eyeing Seattle? Money issues in Florida?

Larry Brown of the NY Post: If the Winnipeg Jets were to be eliminated from the playoffs in the first round and head coach Paul Maurice was fired, he would be a candidate for the New York Rangers.

It’s possible that current Florida Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville could be heading the Seattle Kraken head coaching position once the Panthers season is over. It could be one of the reasons the Kraken aren’t moving quickly to name a head coach.

If the Panthers let Quenneville leave, it may be partially related to money. Would then have wonder if they would be able to extend Aleksander Barkov to a big deal before he becomes a free agent after next season.