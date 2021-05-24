NHL News: Kadri, Weber, Archibald and Injury Updates

Kadri appealing suspension

Elliotte Friedman: Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri is appealing his eight-game suspension.

Elliotte Friedman: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman will hear Kadri’s appeal. If Kadri doesn’t like Bettman’s ruling, he can then go to an independent arbitrator.

Weber fined

NHL Player Safety: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber was fined $5,000 for his cross-check in Toronto Maple Leafs forward Wayne Simmonds.

Montreal Canadiens defender Shea Weber has been fined $5,000 (maximum allowable under the CBA) for cross checking #LeafsForever forward Wayne Simmonds. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/amOwd4q0XM — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) May 23, 2021

Archibald to have hearing

NHL Player Safety: Edmonton Oilers forward Josh Archibald will have a hearing today for his Clipping of Winnipeg Jets defenseman Logan Stanley.

josh archibald (5’10) goes real low on logan stanley (6’7) pic.twitter.com/e0vembFeAG — zach laing (@zjlaing) May 24, 2021

Increasing attendance for Panthers and Golden Knights

David Pagnotta: The Florida Panthers have increased their arena capacity to around 14,000 for Game 5 tonight. The Vegas Golden Knights have increased to around 11,000.

Amalie Benjamin: Boston Bruins defenseman Steven Kampfer is out with an arm injury according to coach Bruce Cassidy.

Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that Jaccob Slavin remains day-to-day. They are not ruling him out for the remainder of the series.

Avalanche PR: Colorado Avalanche forward Alex Newhook left yesterday’s game with a lower-body injury.

Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators forward Viktor Arvidsson missed yesterday’s game and is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia: According to a source, Philadelphia Flyers forward Kevin Hayes will have sports hernia surgery next week. After the season Hayes had said he’ll be needing minor surgery to fix something. That type of surgery usually puts players out for six weeks.

St. Louis Blues: Defenseman Justin Faulk, Robert Bortuzzo and Vince Dunn all remained out.

Erik Erlendsson: Tampa Bay Lightning coach John Cooper didn’t have an update yesterday on injured forward Nikita Kucherov or defenseman Mikhail Sergachev.

Nick Cotsonika: Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer on Max Pacioretty: “We don’t know game to game whether he’ll be in, but it’s turned into obviously longer than we hoped.”

Sara Orlesky: Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers returned to the lineup last night.