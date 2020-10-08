NHL Rumors: Flames, Devils, Oilers, Golden Knights, and the Rangers

Still a gap between the Flames and Talbot

Pierre LeBrun: The Calgary Flames and the reps for pending UFA goaltender Cam Talbot held more talk today.

Sounds like there is still a gap and that he could be headed to free agency. There is time to close the gap and get a deal done.

Devils and Blackwood talks to pick up soon … Eyeing Talbot?

David Pagnotta: Contract talks between the New Jersey Devils and RFA goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood haven’t picked up yet. Talks are expected to pick up over the next few days.

Cam Talbot could be one of the goalies they are looking at.

Could the Oilers be an option for Kahun if not re-signed by the Sabres

John Vogl: Dominik Kahun wasn’t qualified by the Buffalo Sabres after they rejected the last offer as it was “not being good enough” according to his agent. Agent Hamal added, “Buffalo was a great option for him and we believe we might find a solution.”

Jim Matheson: Dominik Kahun will be a free agent tomorrow if not re-signed. Kahun is one of Leon Draisaitl‘s best friends and he tried to convince the Oilers to sign him back in 2018.

Golden Knights checked in on Rangers DeAngelo

Willie Ramirez: Had been told that the Vegas Golden Knights called the New York Rangers about defenseman Anthony DeAngelo.

DeAngelo could be a backup plan if the Golden Knights aren’t able to sign Alex Pietrangelo.

Rangers were talking to teams about Strome

Vince Mercogliano: The New York Rangers waited until the last minute to qualify forward Ryan Strome. GM Jeff Gorton when asked if they waited as they were trying to work out a trade.

“A little bit of that. Ryan’s due a significant raise & we had some things we were talking to some teams about. I wanted to keep the options open until the very last second”