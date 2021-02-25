NHL Rumors: Flames GM Trying to Quiet Media, and the Coaching Hot Seat

TSN: Darren Dreger on TSN 1050 Overdrive talking about the Calgary Flames before last night’s game against the Maple Leafs.

“There’s a lot going on around Calgary. Brad Treliving is trying to quiet the media especially from talking about it and speculating on what might happen, and what we should expect to happen and all those things. But I, no different than Vancouver, I think Calgary needs a few more wins before they get a bit more convincing and stop us from talking.”

** NHLRumors.com transcription

TSN: Darren Dreger on TSN 1050 Overdrive talking about the hot seat for coaches.

“In doing our prep work for Insider Trading , we, as a small group, started pontificating a little bit as to who we thought would be on a hot seat, and we always joke about that – hot seat.

Most teams are around the 20 game mark of a 56 game season. So if there is such a thing as a hot seat in a pandemic, then it’s got to be approaching for some guys, and Julien was clearly on the list.

I look at John Tortorella in Columbus. That’s a team I think they feel should be better. The general manager Jarmo Kekalainen, he went out of his way, he brought in two real good pieces in Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic and they’re still humping along. They’ve had some wins. Yeah, I think maybe they’ve played better than they did before the trade but I don’t think that they are anywhere near where they were hoping to be at this stage.

So, I’m not hearing specifically from anyone in Columbus that Tortorella should be looking over his shoulder. I’m just looking at the standings and looking at some of the trouble spots.

Nashville is another one but I don’t think David Poile is looking to gong his coach. I think he wants to be more active on the trade front.

Then beyond that, I think it gets pretty lean after that. Dallas has been buckled with COVID early in the year and we know that they’ve got good coaching there.

So, if I were putting money down, I’d probably look closer at Columbus but there is no guarantee.”