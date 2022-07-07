NHL Rumors: Flames Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk … Maple Leafs and Their Goaltending Situation

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on the Calgary Flames and pending UFA Johnny Gaudreau and pending RFA Matthew Tkachuk.

“Yeah, so let’s start with Gaudreau. No. 1, Brad Treliving is expected to with Louis Gross, the agent for Johnny Gaudreau. Johnny Gaudreau’s had an offer for a month now of eight years from the Calgary Flames and Flames want some clarity very soon here so that they know if they have to pivot they do. I’m not sure they’re going to get that clarity.

In the meantime, there are teams waiting to pounce on Matthew Tkachuk potentially if they think Johnny Gaudreau is leaving and that would impact Tkachuk in the sense of maybe not wanting to sign long-term with Calgary.

Again, none of that has happened yet, but teams are wanting to get in on that front.”

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Do the Toronto Maple Leafs have a plan for their goaltending situation?

TSN: Chris Johnston when asked about the goaltending market, that there are more teams looking than there are goaltenders. Does Johnston sense a plan for Kyle Dubas and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“Well, there’s definitely a plan. I thought it was interesting that Kyle Dubas mentioned he’s still talking to Jack Campbell and his representatives.

From what I can tell, there isn’t much progression towards a deal here, and frankly at this point out, a week from free agency, I’m expecting Jack Campbell to hit the open market.

And that leaves the Leafs looking for at least one goalie. The second goalie, Petr Mrazek, they signed at a contract way above the way he performed. Dubas hinted that maybe he’s maybe going to be sticking around next year. So that may be a surprise to some in Leafs nation.

As for where they might look to replace Campbell, I think Marc-Andre Fleury‘s a name to look at for Toronto. Obviously, he’s one of those guys out there and I do think the Leafs have some interest in him.”

** NHLRumors.com transcription