NHL Rumors: Florida Panthers – Aleksander Barkov and Keith Yandle

Teams calling the Panthers about Barkov

TSN: There have been teams asking the Florida Panthers about forward Aleksander Barkov over the past few weeks to see if he’s available according to Frank Seravalli, but it doesn’t sound like he is.

“And when asked, Zito said on the record, he wanted to be clear that he has no intention of trading Barkov and that in fact he would like to re-sign him. But, the reason teams are calling is because they’re skeptical that the No. 24 player in the TSN Top 50 this year will re-sign with the Florida Panthers when his contract expires in 18 months. So, the Barkov camp at this point says they want to win in Florida. They’re going to do everything they can to do that, but they’re also going to give Bill Zito every opportunity to put the right pieces in place in order for that to happen. Barkov is going to be a key name to watch over the next number of months.”

Yandle’s agent doesn’t think potential scratch is about performance

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that he spoke with Florida Panthers GM Bill Zito about the Keith Yandle situation. Zito said that it’s up to head coach Joel Quenneville who is in their lineup for their season opener on Sunday and that there is a strong possibility that it doesn’t include Yandle. That would end his ironman steak.