NHL Rumors: Florida Panthers, and the Buffalo Sabres

The Florida Panthers are not really interested in moving Radko Gudas

David Pagnotta: Florida Panthers’ pending UFA defenseman Radko Gudas had been generating some interest but the Panthers don’t appear to want to be sellers and are not really keen on trading him.

Maybe if there were to get a right-handed defenseman back that had some term they might consider it.

The Buffalo Sabres have some picks, prospects and the cap room to make a move if they want

Lance Lysowski of the Buffalo News: The Buffalo Sabres made a small move Monday by adding depth defenseman Riley Stillman. Will they look to add another piece by Friday?

They have their first, three seconds, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh this year. In 2024 and 2025 they have a pick in each round.

Their prospect pool could use some more talent and it’s a deep draft this year. Sabres GM Kevyn Adams will likely want to hang on to their first-round pick and Philadelphia’s second-round pick as it will be closer to the top of the second round.

More players with term left on their contracts may come available at the draft. Their other two first-round picks could be used by Friday if something that makes sense comes up.

The Sabres could also use their cap space to acquire additional assets.

If they were looking to make a bigger acquisition, they might consider Isak Rosen at some point given their depth on wing. It might be too early to consider trading Noah Ostlund but have long-term depth at center with Tage Thompson, Dylan Cozens and Peyton Krebs.

They aren’t trading goaltender Devon Levi who they hope to sign after his season is done. Goaltender Erik Portillo may not be planning on signing with the Sabres, so he could be used as a trade chip, maybe as high as a second-round pick. The Seattle Kraken had some interest at the draft last year.

Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin has a year left on his deal and then could be looking for $10.5 million per.

If they look at add a forward, some potential players that might interest them include James van Riemsdyk (Flyers), Kevin Labanc (Sharks), Brock Boeser (Sabres), Lawson Crouse (Coyotes), Jordan Greenway (Wild) and Nick Bonino (Sharks).