NHL Rumors: Florida Panthers, and the Philadelphia Flyers

Panthers goalie situation will work itself out this offseason

David Dwork: Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville on their goaltending situation for next year. Sergei Bobrovsky (five-years left) and was a healthy scratch for their final two playoff games. Spencer Knight started their last two games.

“It’ll get talked about, with Bob’s situation here. He handled it like a pro. I comment him, that in a situation, he was a good teammate, and he knew he was getting himself ready to come in as soon as possible, and talking with him going forward as well. It was a situation where he wants to play, but I think he has an understanding of the situation we have now. So, we’ll sort the goalie stuff out over the course of the summer. We haven’t talked about the players yet with Bill and the plans, but certainly it was different, having three goalies around that can all play and were all successful. That was unique in its own way, and I think the decision-making was something that you had to trust your gut, and experience as well.”

Giroux not going anywhere

Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia: Philadelphia Flyers Claude Giroux will be entering the final year of his eight-year, $66.2 million contract next season. The 33-year old is third all-time in Flyers scoring with 858 points.

With the flat cap next year, the best way for the Flyers to improve their roster is likely the trade route. Giroux is not an option to be moved if they are looking for a major shakeup.

There was internet speculation involving the Ottawa Senators and Giroux, but those rumors are far-fetched.

Charlie O’Connor: “Breaking my “not tweeting about the Flyers hiatus” to make this clear: Claude Giroux isn’t getting traded to Ottawa. The idea doesn’t even make any sense. PHI isn’t rebuilding, Giroux has a NMC, and if he did waive, don’t you think he’d look to waive it for a Cup contender?”