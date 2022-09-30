NHL Rumors: Florida Panthers, and the St. Louis Blues

The Florida Panthers will have a goaltending decision after the season

TSN: Pierre LeBrun doesn’t think the Florida Panthers will move a goalie this season, but with Spencer Knight‘s $4.5 million extension, and Sergei Bobrovsky at $10 million through 2025-26, something may eventually give. made some calls and told a few things.

“One is that the Florida Panthers were legit worried that Spencer Knight would be offer-sheeted next summer and they didn’t want to be put into a position where they couldn’t deal with that number. They don’t want draft picks, they’re in the win mode, so they wanted to be aggressive and get ahead of this situation.

The other thing I’d say is that yeah, Sergei Bobrovsky is still signed long-term at $10 million a year, but as we’ve seen with Corey Crawford and Carey Price and Ben Bishop, goalies don’t always age well, so we’ll see how this all plays out over the next 2-3 years as far as Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight.”

Torey Krug wasn’t worried about the offseason trade rumors

Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post Dispatch: St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug was injured in Game 3 of the first round last year, then had his name in the rumor mill as free agency approached. Krug wasn’t worried about the rumors.

“When you have a full no-trade clause, you don’t worry about it too much,” Krug said, laughing. “But that’s part of the business. You’ve been in this league long enough to understand names are being thrown out there.

“It’s a GM’s job to try to make his team better. So obviously, they always got to — every single day — try to push your team forward and make a move that makes your team better. If they feel a certain way, then they’ve got to do whatever they’ve got to do.”

Krug has a no-trade clause through 2024-25 and then a modified, 15-team no-trade for the final two years.